Bianca Guglielmotti Wiki: Facts about Kyle Beach’s Girlfriend

Former Chicago Blackhawks player, Kyle Beach revealed his is “John Doe I” in sexual assault lawsuit against disgraced video coach, Brad Aldrich. The news has also turned the attention on his personal life and many ask who is Kyle Beach dating. The ice hockey player who currently plays for a team in Erfurt, Germany, has been in a relationship with Bianca Guglielmotti since late 2020. The couple have been sharing pictures with each other and their followers adore them. In light of the recent news, Kyle Beach’s supporters also want to know who more about who his girlfriend is. So we reveal more about her background in this Bianca Guglielmotti wiki.

Bianca Guglielmotti’s Family

Bianca Guglielmotti was born on November 26, 1987. She hails from Erfurt, Germany and is of Italian descent. On social media she has displayed fluency in both German and Italian languages.

Bianca is the daughter of Renato and Diana Guglielmotti. She is based in British Columbia, Canada with her parents. Her father, Renato is retired from British Airways while her mother, Diana works at Vancouver Coastal Health.



Bianca Guglielmotti’s Career

Bianca Guglielmotti graduated from Langara College with a BS in nursing in 2012. She was initially a student nurse specialising in general surgery.

After graduating, she worked at Vancouver Coastal Health. She was an acute spine nurse for two years but is currently in the leukemia and BMT program.

In 2018, she completed a special perinatal program in maternal /child health and neonatal nurse/nursing at BCIT School of Business. Since then she has been working in acute labour delivery at Provincial Health Services Authority.



Bianca Guglielmotti’s Relationships

Guglielmotti was previously married. Her ex-husband is only identified as Daniel.

She still has old posts about her ex on her social media. They got married in 2016 and have travelled together to many countries. After a trip to Japan in early 2019, Daniel doesn’t appear in Bianca’s social media indicating they divorced around that time.

Kyle Beach first shared a post featured Bianca in September 2020. He also began appearing on her social media around that time.

Guglielmotti has been actively posting on Facebook with Beach. She however hasn’t commented on her boyfriend’s revelation that he is one of Brad Aldrich’s victims.

