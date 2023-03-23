Meet Bailey Davis, the Wife of New York Jets WR Corey Davis

About Bailey Davis Known As Bailey Elyse Shelton Age 26 Years Birth June 12, 1996 Tennessee Spouse Corey Davis (2020-present) Children Xaviah Kae Davis (born December 30, 2020) Siblings Bryson Shelton Parents Katrina Hutchens Shelton (Mother), Jeff Shelton (Father) Nationality American Alumni Hardin Valley Academy, University of Tennessee, Knoxville

Corey Davis’ name is circulating the NFL trade rumor mill recently. Whether he stays with the New York Jets or signs with a new franchise, he’s got his girls with him. Bailey Davis is Corey Davis’ longtime girlfriend-turned-wife. While fans have been curious about their romance, their relationship and Bailey’s background has eluded most of them. We reveal more about Corey Davis’ wife in this Bailey Davis wiki.

Bailey Davis’ Family

Bailey Elyse Shelton was born on June 12, 1996 to Katrina Hutchens Shelton and Jeff Shelton. She and her brother, Bryson, grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee. Her family are Tennessee Titans fans, but willingly switched to the New York Jets when Corey Davis signed with the team.

Her mother, Katrina, is a breast cancer survivor. Katrina revealed she underwent a mastectomy and reconstruction. She also shared moments Bailey and Bryson helped her through the treatment. Katrina has since appeared on local media sharing her experience and encouraging breast cancer awareness.

Katrina also revealed Bailey had her own health scare in her teens. Bailey underwent surgery to remove three cysts from her breast. She apparently recovered well from the surgery.



Bailey has had other health episodes she overcame too. Her brother also overcame his own health scares and has travelled on mission trips.

Bailey Davis’ Education and Career

The former Bailey Shelton graduated from Hardin Valley Academy in 2014. She was in the cheer squad in school.

She studied business management at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. However, her current work status after college is unknown.

Bailey Davis and Corey Davis’ Relationship and Kids

The Tennessee Titans selected Western Michigan Broncos player, Corey Davis in the 2017 NFL draft. He reportedly began dating Tennessee native, Bailey Shelton around that time.

They’re relatively private about their relationship and Bailey has few appearances on the wide receiver’s social media. They had a lowkey wedding on July 19, 2020 that slipped under the social media radar.

Bailey and Corey Davis welcomed their first child together, their daughter Xaviah Kae Davis in December 30, 2020. Davis missed practice that day to be with Bailey but was back to work the next day.