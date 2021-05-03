Bailee Fehoko Wiki: Facts about NFL Pro, Simi Fehoko’s Wife

About Bailee Larson Age 24 Years Birth December 7, 1996 Utah Gender Female Spouse Simi Fehoko 21st Mar 2020 - now Siblings Jacee Turley, Joely , Gavin Parents Eric Larson, Aly Larson

Simi Fehoko, the wide receiver for the Stanford Cardinal, was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. Not only is Fehoko now a pro, but his newlywed wife is now an NFL WAG. Simi Fehoko’s wife, Bailee Fehoko, features a lot on his Instagram. She’s supported him throughout his career, and is certainly deserving of the spotlight on her. As this couple heads to Dallas, we have all the details on Simi Fehoko’s wife for Cowboys nation in this Bailee Fehoko wiki.

Bailee Fehoko’s Family

Bailee Larson was born on December 7, 1996, and hails from Utah. She is the oldest of four children born to Eric Larson and Aly Larson.

Bailee is an older sister to Jacee Turley, Joely, and Gavin. They live in Utah.

Baillee Fehoko and Simi Fehoko’s Relationship

Bailee Larson and Simi Fehoko have been together since they were teens. Fehoko had gone on a two-year missionary trip to Seoul, South Korea post-high school, before returning in 2018.

Before that, though, he had committed to Stanford in 2015 to play collegiate football. As his decision was met with mixed reactions, those who knew about it were approached for a comment, including Larson.

“Disappointing people is a huge thing for him,” Larson said about the anxiety Fehoko went through to make the decision. “He’s trying to please everybody. He’s always going to have haters. He needs to think about what works best for him.”

Larson was there to welcome her boyfriend back from South Korea. Fehoko began his freshman season right away when he was 19.

Simi Fehoko proposed to his longtime girlfriend in July 2019. They married on March 21, 2020.

Bailee Fehoko’s Career

From her Instagram bio, we see that the now-Mrs. Bailee Fehoko is a licensed esthetician. She has an eyelash and spray tan business.