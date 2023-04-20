A year after starting at NEWSnet, Farmington Hills residents already consider Austin Lowe to be a reliable weather forecaster. Many of his viewers like the clarity with which he describes the weather. However, the meteorologist has announced his exit from the network. Austin Lowe is leaving NEWSnet for an exciting opportunity. Since the announcement, people have been curious to know where the young meteorologist is going next. Find out what the weatherman has to say about his exit from NEWSnet.

Austin Lowe Concludes the Final Day

Austin Lowe earned a degree in meteorology from Central Michigan University in 2020. Before that, he worked part-time as a weather forecaster with WEEK-TV. In addition, he spent over two years honing his abilities in the field as a meteorologist and weather associate producer for WDIV Local 4 News.

Lowe started his professional career with 9&10 News in Cadillac, Michigan, in July 2020. During his two years there, he was a part of the crew that covered the August 6th hurricane, for which the station was awarded Best Continuing Coverage by the Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB).

In May 2022, Austin moved to Farmington Hills and became a meteorologist at NEWSnet. Since then, people have relied on him for all the weather information.

However, the meteorologist has announced his departure from NEWSnet. He wrapped up his last day at the station on April 19, 2023.

While talking about his coworkers, Austin said, “I want to give a big thanks to my managers and co-workers for taking a chance on me one year ago. This was a place I saw myself staying for a long time, but life happens.”

As for what is next, the meteorologist hasn’t revealed where he is going next. But he has promised to give an update later this month. So keep your eyes peeled on his social media accounts.

Meanwhile, the NEWSnet weather team recently welcomed its newest member, Meteorologist Colleen Mehlberg.