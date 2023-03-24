About Melanie Wilking Age 23 Years Birth April 12, 1999 Michigan Siblings Miranda Derrick Parents Dean Wilking (Father), Kelly Wilking (Mother) Nationality American Job Professional Dancer Alumni WCSPA

Austin Ekeler is one of the NFL’s most productive running backs in recent memory. He’s the best at everything, from athletics to dance to TikTok challenges. His fans have seen this side of him on his girlfriend’s social media. Austin Ekeler’s girlfriend, Melanie Wilking needs no introduction; she is a TikTok star with a massive fan base. Get to know more about the couple’s relationship in this Melanie Wilking wiki.

Melanie Wilking’s Family

Melanie Wilking was born on April 12, 1999, to Dean and Kelly Wilking in Macomb, Michigan. She has an older sister, Miranda Derrick, who is also a social media influencer with 1.3 M followers. Wilking sisters started their social media stardom journey together in 2020 and had 2 million followers, but the pair split in the middle of 2021 to concentrate on their own careers.

After that, Miranda joined a talent management agency called 7M Films. In February 2022, Melanie and her parents claimed in an Instagram live that Miranda had been allegedly abducted by her agency and referred to it as a cult.

However, Miranda poked fun at her family in a TikTok video uploaded in March 2022 for calling her organization a cult.

Meanwhile, Melanie’s parents are featured in her videos regularly, and the family has a huge fanbase. Even her grandma, Diana, is loved by all in the family videos.

Melanie Wilking’s Education and Career

Austin Ekeler’s girlfriend has been drawn to dance since childhood. She began dancing as a young child in the backyard of her house, and she even started a dance camp that became a yearly custom. Melanie went to Warren Consolidated School of Performing Arts (WCSPA), a dance school on the campus of Sterling Heights High School, until 2017. The WAG, who can also sing and model, has also performed in different programs.

According to Forbes, the sister duo has worked with NBC, Victoria’s Secret, Adidas, and Nike, to name a few. Melanie has also appeared in dance videos with stars like Selena Gomez and on TV shows like So You Think You Can Dance and Dance Moms. She has danced for Bruno Mars, Iggy Azalea, Jason Derulo, Lele Pons, Flo Rida, and many other artists. The people have also seen her on TV series, Misshaps and The Arroyo Show.

Before graduating high school, Melanie moved to Los Angeles and worked with Radio Disney, Pepperdine University, and Satin Dollz. The diva continued her studies online and finished graduation a semester early with top honors.

Austin Ekeler’s girlfriend, Melanie, is a social media influencer and content creator with 175K followers on Instagram and over 3.4 million on TikTok. The beautiful dancer has enthralled all with her dance moves and NFL vlogs.

Melanie Wilking and Austin Ekeler’s Relationship

It is unclear how the couple met, but they have known each other since 2021. In May 2021, Melanie shared a video with Austin for the first time. They did ‘partner lifting challenge’ where the duo can be seen lifting each other and captioned it, “Happy Birthday @austinekeler I think I’m almost as strong as you.”

The two of them are completely supportive of each other’s professional endeavors. Melanie travels with her beau to attend all his matches; sometimes, she even makes a vlog on it. While the NFL player, too, appears in her videos and definitely nails it. He also gave a voice-over to her make-up video.

Her video series on ‘teaching my boyfriend dance grooves’ has won the hearts of everyone. In May 2022, the WAG wrote a post on Austin’s birthday and said, “Happy Birthday @austinekeler I hope today is as special as you are. I’ve never met anyone quite like you and am so thankful you are in my life. You are truly amazing. I love you so much”.

The fans are rooting for the cute pair to continue entertaining with their chemistry and unique dance moves. Austin Ekeler dated Taylor Frick, a fitness guru before he started seeing his current girlfriend, Melanie.