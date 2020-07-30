Ashley Parks Kelly Wiki: Facts about MLB Pitcher Joe Kelly’s Wife

About Ashley Kelly Known As Ashley Nicolle Parks Age 31 Years Birth November 6, 1988 Los Angeles County, California Gender Female Spouse Joe Kelly November 2013 - Present Children Knox Joseph Kelly, Crue Jaxon Kelly, Blake Tyler Kelly Siblings Delaney, Chelsea Parents Danielle Parks, Derek Parks Nationality American Alumni University of California, Riverside

Ashley Parks Kelly first arrived in public consciousness when she was recognized as the girlfriend-turned-wife of MLB player, Joe Kelly. Ashley Kelly was then getting attention for sharing the same silliness and sense of humor as the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher. Joe Kelly’s shenanigans have led to an eight-game suspension this season. He’s probably going to spend this time off with his wife and the new additions to their family. The focus is also now on his family, especially his wife. So, we’ve got Ashley Parks Kelly’s wiki for everything on the MLB WAG.

Ashley Kelly’s Family

Ashley Nicolle Parks was born on November 6, 1988 in California. She has two younger sisters, Chelsea and Delaney.

The three sisters grew up in a sports-loving family, being the daughters of Derek and Danielle Parks. Derek Parks is a former MLB player himself; a catcher for the Minnesota Twins.

The family travelled state to state, wherever Derek Parks’ career took them. When his baseball career ended, the family returned to Southern California and settled in Rancho Cucamonga

Ashley’s mother, Danielle Parks, is a licensed realtor. But she previously worked as a special educator.

Ashley Kelly’s Education

Sports was a big part of the Parks household given Derek Parks’ major league career. His three daughters paved their own paths in their own sports.

While Chelsea and Delaney played water polo and even graduated college on water polo scholarships, Ashley chose to focus on soccer. Ashley Parks played varsity soccer at Los Osos High School, where she was also the captain of the cheerleading team.

Parks also played club soccer at Arsenal FC and attended the University of California, Riverside on a soccer scholarship. In the two years before she graduated in 2010 with a B.A. in Interdisciplinary Studies, with a Primary in Media & Cultural Studies and a Secondary in Sociology, she had served as the team captain.

Ashley Parks Kelly and Joe Kelly’s Relationship

Joe Kelly played baseball for the University of California, Riverside Highlanders. It was while he was there that he met the Highlanders’ soccer star, Ashley Parks, in their first year of college in 2006.

After their first encounter in Parks’ dorm, the collegiate athletes were often running into each other. They both spent a lot of time working on ankle strength with their trainers in the athletic training room and also had a lot of classes in common.

But they wouldn’t get some one-on-one time without their athlete friends until their second year. Kelly eventually asked Parks out on a date to see the iconic romantic flick, P.S. I Love You. Kelly face-planting into the floor after tripping over the ropes in the ticket line didn’t put off Parks either.

They became inseparable after that point. Kelly was at Parks’ soccer games and she made it to every one of his baseball games. The couple went to classes together on a bike.

As their relationship progressed, Joe Kelly achieved some milestones in his career, including getting picked by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2009 MLB draft, playing in the minor leagues, then with the Boston Red Sox, and now the Los Angeles Dodgers. And Ashley Parks has been by his side through it all.

Kelly proposed to Parks on December 31, 2012 with the help of their beloved dogs, Rocky and Drake. Ashley Parks and Joe Kelly married on November 23, 2013 at the Padua Hills Theater in Claremont.

Ashley and Joe Kelly’s Kids

Ashley Kelly and Joe Kelly welcomed their first son, Knox, on February 17, 2016. Little Knox created quite the stir in October 2018 when he declared that his loyalties still lie with the Red Sox, even though his dad has been playing for the Dodgers since 2018.

The then 2-year-old Knox went viral for chanting “Mookie Betts” into an interviewer’s microphone like any true Bostonian. And if you think anything has changed over the last year, think again. Last year, Knox declared to a room full of Dodgers players that his favorite baseball team is and always will be “Mookie Betts.”

Knox became a big brother to twins few months ago. Ashley and Joe’s son, Crue Jaxon, and daughter, Blake Tyler, were born on April 17, 2020.

Ashley Kelly’s Career

Soon after graduating from UCR, Ashley Parks began a career in the sports industry, working in the sales department of the Los Angeles Clippers in 2011. She later joined Major League Soccer and worked as an account executive in Youth Soccer Programs for Chivas USA.

The job at Chivas USA allowed her to meet several soccer stars she admired, including her “other boyfriend” David Beckham. However, Parks left the job ahead of her wedding to Joe Kelly.

