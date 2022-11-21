Meet Seattle Mariners Cooper Hummel’s Wife, Ashley Hummel

Cooper Hummel signed with the Seattle Mariners a few days before his first wedding anniversary. Mariners Nation also welcomes Ashley Hummel to the franchise along with the outfielder. The couple made their long-distance relationship work, stayed strong after the pandemic delayed their wedding, and through the ups and downs of Cooper’s MLB career. Fans are eager to see more of the new WAG, who tends to stay low-key except for the few appearances on the pro athlete’s Instagram. So we delve into the background of Cooper Hummel’s wife in this Ashley Hummel wiki.

Ashley Hummel’s Family

Ashley Nicole Hummel (nee Virga) was born on September 15, 1994, and hails from California. She grew up in Irvine, where her family is based.

She and her sister, Natalie Virga, are the daughters of Eileen Robertson Virga and Robert Virga. Natalie Virga attended the Orange County School of the Arts.

Ashley Hummel’s Education and Career

Ashley Virga played volleyball at Northwood High School before graduating in 2016. She later attended the University of Portland.

Virga worked for a non-profit organization in Orange County as a respite-childcare worker from 2016 to 2017. She later handled image management for an Irvine-based business.

She has called Phoenix, Arizona, home in recent years. However, her work status while there is unknown.

Ashley Hummel and Cooper Hummel’s Relationship

Oregon native Cooper Hummel was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2016 MLB draft while playing collegiate baseball at the University of Portland. After his second pro season, he returned to college to complete his finance degree.

During the fall of 2017, he saw sophomore Ashley during lunch, and they were introduced by a mutual friend. He won her over on their first date with ice cream, which brought them to Hawaii three years later. Cooper Hummel proposed to Ashley in Maui in October 2019 and announced it on his social media.

In 2019, Ashley and Cooper’s wedding was scheduled for December 2020, after college graduation. However, that was delayed due to the pandemic. When Hummel signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Ashley also moved to Phoenix in 2021. They had their rescheduled wedding on November 20, 2021, in Huntington Beach.