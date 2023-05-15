Meet New Titans DB Armani Marsh’s Girlfriend, Ava Sullivan

About Ava Sullivan Age 22 Years Birth September 30, 2000 Washington Siblings Emerson, Murphy Parents Molly Sullivan (Mother), Steve Sullivan (Father) Nationality American Alumni Gonzaga Preparatory School, Washington State University

Washington State’s Armani Marsh is heading to the NFL! The Tennessee Titans signed an undrafted free agent deal with the defensive back after a rookie minicamp tryout. And now, the footballer’s professional life is in the spotlight, as is his private life. Armani Marsh’s girlfriend, Ava Sullivan, has been in a relationship with him since they were students. So we reveal more about her background in this Ava Sullivan wiki.

Ava Sullivan’s Family

Ava Sullivan was born on September 30, 2000, and is a native of Bainbridge Island, Washington. Her parents are Steve and Molly Sullivan.

She has two older brothers, Emerson and Murphy Sullivan. And both are students at WSU Pullman.

Their mom, Molly Sullivan, is a University of Washington alum. She works as a library clerk in Spokane Public Schools.

Ava Sullivan’s Education and Career

Ava Sullivan graduated from Gonzaga Preparatory School in 2019. She was a student at Washington State University and graduated in 2022.

Ava Sullivan and Armani Marsh’s Relationship

Armani Marsh grew up in Spokane and played football at Gonzaga Prep. He went on to play for the Washington State Cougars.

He’s been dating Ava Sullivan since at least 2019, when they were both students at WSU. Although they both have limited social media activity, Marsh makes it a point to wish Sullivan on her birthday.

Moreover, Sullivan retweets not only appreciative posts about Marsh but also about his brother Ambrose Marsh’s achievements.