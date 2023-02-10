Anthony Carlo Leaving News 12: Where Is the Bronx Anchor Going?

Anthony Carlo is a part of the morning routine of the people of the Bronx. His wit and professionalism as an anchor won him widespread acclaim. But now, Anthony Carlo is leaving News 12 the Bronx for the next big career adventure. Undoubtedly, he is leaving some big shoes to fill. Here’s what Anthony Carlo had to say about his departure from the news station.

Anthony Carlo Exits News 12 the Bronx

Raised in Yonkers, Anthony Carlo graduated from Iona College with a degree in mass communication in 2015. Before that, he interned with CBS Corporation, SportsNet in New York, and WRNN-TV in Rye, New York.

During his collegiate years, Carlo was also honored with a Warner Wolf Award for Best TV Sports Reporting.

Starting as a reporter for News 12 the Bronx in 2016, Carlo was promoted to anchoring in February 2021. He also facilitates and reports investigative stories for the Bronx and Brooklyn.

With his thorough coverage of the Junior murder trial, Anthony Carlo has been nominated for three Emmys. He got two nominations for an investigative half-hour crime special about the gang that killed 15-year-old Lesandro ‘Junior’ Guzman-Feliz of the Bronx. The gang killed him because they mistook him for a rival gang member.

Moreover, Carlo’s story, Justice for Junior: Terror of the Trinitarios, took home the first-place prize for crime reporting at the 2020 Journalism Awards from the New York City Press Club.

But now Anthony Carlo is leaving News 12 the Bronx for his next career move. His last day on the air was February 9, 2023.

Although the reporter has yet to reveal the details of his new position, he has promised to share them soon. So be sure to keep your eyes peeled on Anthony Carlo’s social media for further updates.