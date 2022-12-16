Meet Anna Boxberger, New Chicago Cubs Pitcher Brad Boxberger’s Wife

About Anna Boxberger Known As Anna Brock Age 36 Years Birth June 12, 1986 Mississippi Spouse Brad Boxberger (2013-present) Children Ava Marie Boxberger (born September 18, 2014), Braxton Matthew Boxberger (born October 27, 2016) Siblings Caitlin Brock Parents Helen Haffey Brock (Mother), Charlie Brock (Father) Nationality American Job Certified Nursing Assistant Alumni Northern Arizona University

The Chicago Cubs added Brad Boxberger to their team in December 2022 and the fans welcome his family to the franchise too. Brad Boxberger’s wife, Anna Boxberger has been with him almost as long as his MLB career. She also participates in the philanthropic ventures with other MLB WAGs in every team her husband has been part of. But the pitcher’s fans know very little about her background and it only makes them curious to find out more. We reveal more about the “Box’s” wife in this Anna Boxberger wiki.

Anna Boxberger’s Family

Born Anna Alicia Brock on June 12, 1986, she hails from Mississippi. She’s lived wherever her husband’s career has taken him, including Florida and Arizona.

Anna is one of two children born to Helen Haffey Brock and Charlie Brock. Her parents operate a home-building business in Oxford.

Her sister, Caitlin Brock, resides in Arizona with her partner. She is a certified counsellor with a therapy practice that helps kids through creative expression.



Anna Boxberger’s Education and Career

Anna Boxberger has a BS in Nursing from Northern Arizona University. She is a certified nursing assistant.

Anna Boxberger and Brad Boxberger’s Relationship and Kids

Brad Boxberger began his professional baseball career after the Cincinnati Reds selected him in the 2009 MLB draft. He has been in a relationship with Anna Brock at least since 2011 when he was playing in AAA.

He made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres in 2012. The following year, Anna Brock and Brad Boxberger married on January 12, 2013 in Mississippi.

Their first child, a daughter they named Ava Marie, was born on September 18, 2014. Their son, Braxton Matthew Boxberger was born on October 27, 2016.