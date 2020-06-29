About Ann Marie Serrano Age 59 Years Birth December 18, 1960 Hartford, Connecticut Gender Female Spouse George Lopez 1993 - 2011 Children Mayan Lopez Siblings Norda Winkler, Robert Serrano Parents Dr. Norda Rozan Serrano, Dr. Julio Robert Serrano Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Hometown Fort Lauderdale, Florida

We get to be spoiled with a new Netflix stand-up special, We’ll Do It for Half, thanks to Ann Serrano. The ex-wife of George Lopez is a big reason the comedian and late-night host is alive and continuing to make us laugh. Serrano and Lopez’s marriage had its ups and downs before they split for good. The funnyman, however, credits his ex-wife for helping him get a new lease on life. She’s certainly deserving of some of the spotlight right here in Ann Serrano’s wiki.

Ann Serrano’s Parents Are Doctors

Ann Marie Serrano was born on December 18, 1960 in Hartford, Connecticut to Dr. Julio Robert Serrano and Dr. Norda Rozan Serrano. Ann, her parents, her brother Robert, and her sister Norda Winkler lived in Connecticut, Ohio, and then Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Dr. Julio Serrano had a private practice as an occupational medical specialist and family physician. He was the official physician of the City of Fort Lauderdale’s employees. He was also a consulting physician for companies, including the aerospace program at Cape Canaveral.

Advertisement

Also Read: Kyra Robinson’s Wiki – Facts to Know about Comedian Mike Epps’ Wife

Dr. Norda Serrano is Cuban by birth. She moved to the U.S. after graduating from the University of Havana School of Medicine. She was an anesthesiologist affiliated to hospitals in the cities the family lived in.

Julio Serrano passed away in a tragic traffic accident in 1987. Norda Serrano passed away in 2010.

Ann’s sister, Norda Winkler, resided in Hong Kong for a while. She was a suspect in the hacking death of her Chinese husband in 1990 and was committed to a mental institution in the U.S. in 2005.

Serrano Once Kicked Lopez Out

Ann Serrano is a screenwriter, producer, casting director, and actress with credits on several shows with her now ex-husband. She has made appearances in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Arrested Development, and Life with Bonnie.

Advertisement

George Lopez, who had a tough childhood, began his career trying to get more Hispanic representation on TV and films. During his rising career, he caught the eye of casting director Ann Serrano while performing at a comedy club in May 1989.

They married on September 18, 1993. The couple’s daughter, Mayan Lopez, was born on April 2, 1996. But Lopez did not become a family man right away.

Don’t Miss: Facts to Know about Nia Renee Hill, Comedian Bill Burr’s Wife

Advertisement

At the time, the comedian was working late into the night and drinking too much. Lopez cited his own experiences with his guardians as the reason behind his poor behavior. Lopez’s father had walked out on him and he was neglected by his mother and grandparents for most of his childhood.

Serrano, a new mom then, had run out of patience, so she kicked him out. “In the middle of the night I filled up his car with all his clothes, all his toiletries, a frying pan, toilet paper,” she said. “It was like, buddy, you’re not coming back. And I changed the locks.”

Advertisement

Lopez had also hit rock bottom in his career and wanted to turn his life around. To do that, he begged Serrano to take him back. They reconciled, with Serrano giving him an ultimatum to get his act together.

Don’t Miss: Facts about Comedian Ronny Chieng’s Wife, Hannah Pham

Serrano Donated a Kidney to Lopez

Though their marriage had its ups and downs, Serrano helped Lopez through one of the biggest crises of his life. Back then, Lopez’s career was on the rise, but his kidneys were failing him.

The comedian has a genetic condition in which his kidneys deteriorate rapidly. As a child, his grandparents were unkind to him about his bed-wetting problem. They didn’t take him to a doctor for the problem though. As a result, Lopez was diagnosed very late in life.

Don’t Miss: Facts to Know about Mike Epps’ Ex-Wife, Mechelle McCain

In April 2004, he was in need of a kidney transplant. But there was a five-year waiting list.

That’s when Ann Serrano stepped in as the donor. On April 19, 2005, Lopez checked into the hospital under a fake name. He underwent a successful transplant surgery, recovering enough to get back to work.

George Lopez has long used his fame as a platform to spread awareness about kidney disease. And he also makes sure everyone knows that he is alive because of Ann Serrano.

Don’t Miss: Angie King Wiki – Facts about Jo Koy’s Ex-Wife

Serrano and Lopez Divorced in 2010

It came as a shock to many when George Lopez and Ann Serrano Lopez announced their separation in 2010. Two months after they separated, Serrano filed for divorce in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Serrano sought physical custody of their teenage daughter.

Earlier that year, they had launched the Ann and George Lopez Foundation. The organization was committed to spreading awareness on kidney disease. Since their split, their organization goes by the George Lopez Foundation.

“George and Ann Lopez have made the decision to end their 17-year marriage. The decision is amicable and by mutual agreement,” read a joint statement from his rep. “They remain dedicated parents, and committed partners in business and their philanthropic organization, the Lopez Foundation.”

Their divorce was finalized in 2011, but it took well over a year to decide the division of their assets. According to court documents, Lopez’s AFTRA retirement fund, only including his income from 1993 to 2010, would be split evenly between the exes.

Lopez has said he and his ex remain amicable as co-parents to Mayan. Ann Serrano has been active as a producer in recent years.

Also Read: Comedian Marc Maron’s Ex-Wife, Mishna Wolff