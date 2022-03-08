Angelina Sample Wiki: Facts about Cincinnati Bengals Player, Drew Sample’s Wife

Drew Sample is currently one of the NFL’s standout tight ends, but the Cincinnati Bengals player’s skills isn’t what has the Internet’s attention. Drew Sample’s wife, Ukrainian-born Angelina Sample, has family stranded in the current war-torn nation. The couple spoke to Fox News about their efforts to evacuate their family. That has also led to curiosity about who Drew Sample’s wife is. So we reveal more about her background in this Angelina Sample wiki.

About Angelina Sample Age 24 Years Birth October 9, 1997 Ukraine Spouse Drew Sample (2018-Now) Children Alivia Rose Sample (born August 25, 2019), Savannah Ann Sample (born December 10, 2020) Siblings Anthony Danylyuk Parents Lyudmyla Danylyuk (Mother), Miroslav Danylyuk (Father) Alumni Seattle Pacific University

Angelina Sample’s Family

Angelina Danylyuk was born on October 9, 1997, in Ukraine. She is the eldest of two children born to Lyudmyla Danylyuk and Miroslav Danylyuk.

Miroslav and Lyudmyla grew up and studied in Ukraine. Angelina and her younger brother, Anthony, grew up in Puyallup, Washington. Their father, Miroslav, has worked with Capital Transport since 2001.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angelina Sample (@mrs.sample89)

Angelina’s parents have family in Ukraine who are currently stranded in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Angelina and Drew Sample told Fox News that they are doing their best to get Angelina’s family out of Ukraine.

Advertisement

Angelina Sample and Drew Sample’s Relationship and Kids

Angelina Danylyuk attended Seattle Pacific University from 2016 to 2020. Meanwhile, Bellevue native Drew Sample went to the University of Washington, where he played for the Huskies.

Advertisement

Social media posts reveal that Angelina and Drew met back in 2014. When the Cincinnati Bengals selected Drew Sample in the 2019 NFL draft, he was already a married man. Danylyuk and Sample tied the knot on July 22, 2018, at Columbia Winery in Woodinville before graduating from college.

Also Read: Samantha Wolf Wiki: Facts about Matt Reynolds’ Wife

Angelina and Drew Sample are parents to two girls. Their oldest daughter, Alivia Rose Sample, was born on August 25, 2019. Meanwhile, Alivia’s sister, Savannah Ann Sample, was born on December 10, 2020.