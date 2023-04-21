Angelica Carrillo Leaving KOLD News 13: Where Is the News Anchor Going?

Tucson residents started their mornings with Angelica Carrillo for seven years. Now that era is coming to a close as the KOLD’s lady of many hats has decided to “sleep in.” After announcing she is leaving KOLD News 13, Angelica Carrillo had a sweet on-air farewell. Tucson simply wants to know what’s next for the journalist. They want to know where she is going and if she will continue in the broadcast business. Find out what Angelica Carrillo said about leaving KOLD News 13 here.

Angelica Carrillo Wraps Her Last Morning Show

Angelica Carrillo was born in Douglas, Arizona and grew up in Silver City, New Mexico not far from Tucson. After receiving her AA in liberal studies from Western New Mexico University in 2009, she earned a BS in broadcast journalism from the University of New Mexico in 2013.

Carrillo got her start in the news business in Oregon straight out of college. She was initially a multimedia journalist at the Coos Bay station, KCBY-TV. She later did reports and weekend weather forecasts at Eugene’s KMTR-TV.

In 2016, Carrillo moved closer to home when she got the opportunity to work at Tucson’s KOLD News 13. After her first year here as a multimedia journalist, she was handling the breaking news coverage.



As of 2021, she has been co-anchoring the morning newscasts with the “Other AC,” Andrew Capasso. That’s only the surface of Carrillo’s role at Channel 13. She’s reported live from the field of major occurrences, did the weathercasts too, and was waking up earlier than most of the city to be at the morning anchor desk. Let’s also not discount her involvement in producing the stories too.

After 10 years in the business of hectic on-air schedules, Angelica Carrillo is taking a break. Through social media posts and on air, she has repeated that she has made this decision to have more time for “sleeping in.” It’s obvious that the news anchor is taking time off to focus on herself.

Her last day on air at KOLD News 13 was on April 20 and her colleagues gave her a sweet on-air farewell. It got pretty emotional for Double AC as they recall some of their funny adventures together.

She hasn’t revealed what’s next for her but it’s clearly going to involve a better sleep schedule. Among her colleagues wishing her well on social media was fellow reporter, Jack Cooper who also said that she is leaving for a “new job opportunity.”

We’ll just have to keep an eye out on her social media for further updates on Angelica Carrillo.