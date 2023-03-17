Angela Poe Russell Leaving KING 5: Where Is the Seattle News Anchor Going?

Angela Poe Russell took a break from broadcast once and her followers truly missed her. She made a comeback in 2017 on KING 5 and Seattle hoped she’d stay on the airwaves for much longer. However, Angela Poe Russell announced she is leaving KING 5 in March 2023. Naturally those who have been following her career want to know where she is going next and if she will return to broadcast. They’re hoping she’ll stay in the Seattle area for the near future. Find out what Angela Poe Russell said about her departure from KING 5 here.

Angela Poe Russell Says Goodbye to KING 5

Angela Poe Russell received her BS in telecommunications from the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications in 1997. She worked at stations in Washington DC and Philadelphia and collected multiple awards for her work, including an Emmy for Best Anchor.

Russell came to Seattle first as part of the team at KIRO-TV. She was an anchor at the station for six years before she left in 2014.

At that time, Russell took a break from the news business. She spent the next two years handling communications for Horizon Air.



The veteran journalist said she didn’t consider returning to broadcast initially. But then KING 5 provided her an opportunity to return.

She anchored the evening newscasts since and set the standard for news coverage. Now Russell is once again stepping away from the newsdesk.

Angela Poe Russell announced her last day on air on KING 5 would be on March 16. She did her final newscast at 7:30 on Thursday. From her colleague, Kim Holcomb’s farewell post, it appears Russell had a sweet huzzah with the team on her last day too.

This isn’t retirement for Russell nor has she completely discounted continuing in broadcast again. In her social media statement, she hinted at something in the pipeline.

“As for what’s next… If you know me, you know I’m always up to something. So, stay tuned!” she wrote on Facebook.

Russell had a grand sendoff from KING 5 and inundated with well-wishes from viewers and social media users alike. We’re excited to see what Angela Poe Russell is coming back with next. Keep your eyes peeled on her social media for further updates.