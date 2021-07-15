Angela Alberts Wiki: Facts about Alberts’ Wife

About Angela Alberts Known As Angela Dewire Age 51 Years Birth March 16, 1970 Omaha, Nebraska Gender Female Spouse Trev Alberts (18th Feb 1996 - now) Children Chase (born 1998), Ashtynne (born November 5, 1999), Breanna (born 2004) Siblings Angela, Kelly, Dixie, Nicole, Susan, and Gary Parents Steve A. Dewire, Cheryl Wence

Former Indianapolis Colts player, Trev Alberts has been appointed as the new athletic director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The attention now is not only on the NFL broadcaster but also on his family. Trev Alberts’ wife, Angela Alberts, and their youngest child was present at the announcement of his new appointment. So there’s a lot of questions about who Angela Alberts is. She is relatively private and stays off social media, though she has been present at almost every major milestone of Trev’s career. We reveal more about her in this Angela Alberts wiki.

Angela Alberts’ Family

Born Angela Dewire on March 16, 1970, she hails from Omaha, Nebraska. She’s one of six children born to Steve A. Dewire and his wife.

Angela’s father, Steve Dewire, was a truck driver and a fan of the Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Tigers. He passed away in Hamilton, Indiana in 2015, a year after he retired. Besides his second wife, Cheryl Wence, he is survived by his children Angela, Kelly, Dixie, Nicole, Susan, and Gary; their respective spouses and their children.

Angela Alberts and Trev Alberts’ Children

Trev Alberts married Angela Dewire on February 18, 1996 in Indiana. Trev, who was selected by the Colts in the 1994 NFL Draft, would retire the following year due to injuries.

They are parents to three kids – Chase (born 1998), Ashtynne (born November 5, 1999) and Breanna (born 2004).

The eldest and only son, Chase Alberts, is a 2020 graduate of West Point. He serves in the 3rd infantry division. He has been engaged to his girlfriend, Cassidy Noble since December 2020.



Their older daughter, Ashtynne Alberts, is an athlete too. She played volleyball at Clemson for three seasons before graduating with a degree in accounting in 2021.

The youngest Alberts, Breanna, was with Angela and Trev at the press conference where Trev Alberts was announced as the athletic director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

