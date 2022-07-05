Are Andy Grammer and Kelsey Grammer Related?

Two popular personalities in different facets of entertainment share the same last name and it has dogged their fans if they are related. Kelsey Grammer requires very little introduction. The icon behind Frasier Crane has several successful acting titles and awards to his credit. Fans wonder if Kelsey Grammer is related to Andy Grammer, the platinum-selling musician. We reveal more about the familial connection between these entertainers here.

Andy Grammer Is Related to Kelsey Grammer

Andy Grammer was born on December 3, 1983 in Los Angeles. He is the son of Kathryn Willoughby and Robert Grammer, best recognizable as the music icon Red Grammer.

Andy had all the markings to follow in his father’s footsteps. He learned multiple instruments as a child and started writing his own songs at only 15.

He wasn’t riding Red Grammer’s coattails though. He started as a busker when he was discovered by his now manager and got a record deal with S-Curve. With songs like “Honey, I’m Good” and “Keep Your Head Up,” Andy Grammer was not going unnoticed.

Andy Grammer and Kelsey Grammer are my 11th and 12th cousins. 😂 — Elias Orion (@ManOfTheMoth) September 25, 2018

And that’s when his surname was getting attention. It’s no coincidence that he shares the same surname as Kelsey Grammer.

According to several sources, including verified IMDB pages, Andy Grammer is Kelsey Grammer’s third cousin. The exact family tree remains obscure but neither the award-winning actor nor the hitmaking musician have denied the claim.

Fans of both have often had a tongue slip with their names. Interestingly, several people looked up their extended family trees online a few years ago and found they are apparently related to Kelsey and Andy. But take these relations with a pinch of salt.