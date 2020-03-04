Andrea Cameron Wiki: “Bachelorette” Alum, Tyler Cameron Confirms Mother’s Death

About Andrea Cameron Known As Andrea Cornelia Hermann Age 55 Years Birth May 26, 1964 Death March 2, 2020 Gender Female Spouse Jeff Cameron (Divorced) Children Tyler Cameron, Austin Cameron, Ryan Cameron Address Jupiter, Florida Country United States Nationality American Job Realtor Alumni Florida Atlantic University College of Business, Harper College Works For Keyes Company

Tyler Cameron of Bachelorette fame broke his silence on his mom’s sudden death. Cameron, who was fan favorite on Hannah’s season, had spoken about his parents on the show often. The reality star revealed to his social media followers this week that his mother, Andrea Cameron had passed away. Details about Andrea’s sudden passing remain unclear while the family is understandably mourning this loss privately. This Andrea Cameron wiki elaborates more on Tyler Cameron’s mother.

Andrea Cameron Was from Florida

Born Andrea Cornelia Hermann on May 26, 1964, she was 55 when she passed away in 2020. Andrea appears to have been a native of Florida all her life.

At the time of her death, she was a resident of Jupiter, Florida, where Tyler was born. The reality star is now a model based in New York.

Advertisement

Andrea lived in Illinois briefly when she was studying marketing at Harper College from 1982 to 1983. She would return to the Sunshine State to acquire her BBA in 1987 from Florida Atlantic University College of Business, the same college Tyler graduated from with an MBA in 2018.

Advertisement

Also Read: Facts About Thaddeus Moss’ Mother, Libby Offutt

Andrea Cameron Was a Realtor

Andrea’s work was based in South Florida for many years. She had initially been an office manager at Tyler’s father, Jeff Cameron’s general contractor business in Jupiter from 1993 to 2012.

Since 2015, she was employed by the Keyes Company as a licensed realtor. She had completed a number of courses to get her license which was valid till 2021.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Facts to Know About Ashley Burgos’ Mother, Bernice Burgos

Andrea Was Divorced from Tyler’s Father

Andrea Hermann and Jeff Cameron are parents to three sons, Tyler (born January 31, 1993), Austin, and Ryan (born 2000). They would later divorce but remained great friends after their marriage ended.

During a one-on-one date on The Bachelorette, Tyler revealed to Hannah and Bachelor Nation that his parents divorce initially deterred him from relationships.

Advertisement

“My parents got divorced so it was like, seeing what they went through … I’m not having a relationship. I’m not going through that.” Tyler confessed to Hannah, adding that his father worked his way up to build their family home.

The family, however, lost their home in the 2008 recession and his parents’ relationship fractured. “My parents had a hard time turning to each other, and they kind of turned away from each other,” he said.

The exes remained amicable and were united in cheering on Tyler on The Bachelorette. Andrea would host weekly watch parties at a local restaurant with Jeff and the extended family and friends.

Also Read: Facts About Gabriel Fernandez’s Mother, Pearl Fernandez

Andrea’s Last Social Media Post Was on The Bachelor

Tyler was scheduled to appear on GMA last week but tweeted on February 28 that he had to cancel his appearance because of a “family emergency.” He didn’t give much specifics but asked his fans to keep his mother in their prayers.

Have to cancel GMA group run tomorrow. Family emergency. Please pray for my mom and my family. — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) February 27, 2020

Andrea had been active on social media until February 25. Her last Instagram post was about Peter Weber’s dates in Australia in February 24’s episode.

Her social media activity didn’t indicate if she was suffering from health issues. She showed her love for her sons, good food and Bachelor through Instagram.

On Monday, March 2 Tyler took to Instagram to reveal his mother had passed away. News outlets had confirmed the news that Andrea passed away after being taken to the hospital.

The date of her passing and the cause of her death have not been disclosed.

Bachelor Nation and famous names from the franchise expressed their condolences to Tyler on social media. Tyler and the family are meanwhile grieving in private.

Don’t Miss: Kathy Colace Wiki, Facts About Nikki & Brie Bella’s Mother