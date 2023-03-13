Anavid Reyes Leaving KPRC-TV: Where Is the Houston Anchor Going?

Anavid Reyes is a dynamic on-air personality of Houston. The people love to see her morning broadcast, in fact, her smile lifts them up more than coffee. However, the morning traffic anchor has announced her departure from KPRC-TV. Anavid Reyes is leaving KPRC-TV to focus more on the family. Fans have had questions since the announcement, the most pressing of which is whether or not Reyes would also be leaving TV. Find out more about her departure here.

Anavid Reyes to Leave KPRC-TV

Anavid Reyes graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio in 2013. She is the first in her family to graduate from a university. When her family moved to the USA from Mexico, they sacrificed everything they had to give Anavid and her brother a better future.

She started her journalism career in Abilene when she became a weekend news anchor for KTAB/KRBC/TELEMUNDO. She left her family and friends to move to Abilene, but this proved to be an important decision. Because after that, her career took off, and she worked with KVUE TV in Austin and, finally, KPRC. Anavid previously worked for KPRC as a digital content producer in 2015, but it was for a brief period of eight months.

Reyes joined KPRC-TV as a traffic anchor in 2020. The bilingual journalist has reported breaking traffic news even during extreme weather events. And now the anchor has announced her departure.

Anavid Reyes is leaving KPRC-TV in April 2023 to focus on her family. But she is not leaving Houston for sure. Although she has not revealed her next job yet, she has asked her fans to follow her social media for further updates.

Furthermore, her last day on the broadcast will be April 7, 2023.