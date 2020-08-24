Anamaria Goltes Wiki: Facts about Luka Dončić’s Girlfriend

About Anamaria Goltes Age 22 Years Birth May 1, 1998 Slovenia Gender Female Siblings Pia Golte Parents Matjaž Goltes, Maja Bec Goltes Nationality Slovenian Hometown Zagorje ob Savi, Slovenia Boyfriend Luka Dončić

After getting some well-deserved R&R during quarantine with his girlfriend, Luka Dončić is at the top of his game in the NBA Playoffs. The Dallas Mavericks player’s girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes, has her fair share of fans who make her a popular influencer. She’s a fashion and fitness inspiration as well as one half of #CoupleGoals with her boyfriend. If you haven’t caught up with this social media star yet, this Anamaria Goltes wiki will get you to click on the follow button.

Anamaria Goltes’ Family

Anamaria Goltes was born on May 1, 1998 in Slovenia. Her family is from Zagorje ob Savi, a town in central Slovenia.

Her father, Matjaž Goltes, is a graduate of the University of Ljubljana. Her mother, Maja Bec Goltes, studied at the University of Maribor’s Faculty of Law. Her sister, Pia Goltes, attended a school in Trbovlje.

Anamaria was studying at the School of Economics and Business at the University of Ljubljana. The status of her studies is unknown, as her modeling career that began in Slovenia brought her to the U.S.

Anamaria Goltes’ Career

Since she began posting her modelesque pictures on Instagram in 2013, Goltes has grown into a popular influencer on social media. With over 109K Instagram followers and growing, she has been able to build a brand for herself.

After initially being scouted through IMG Models’ We Love Your Genes initiative, Goltes is now represented by Immortal Model Management and Campbell Models. Besides modeling professionally, she has followed other pursuits.

A dancer since she was young, staying active has been a major part of Goltes’ fitness regimen. She used her knowledge about fitness and developed workout routines she shares with her followers.

Amid her health, fitness, modeling, and traveling posts, she also has plenty of sponsored posts. It is estimated she earns anywhere from $300.00 to $500.00 per sponsored post.

Anamaria Goltes and Luka Dončić’s Relationship

Luka Dončić of Ljubljana, Slovenia was selected by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2018 NBA Draft. Before that, he played for Real Madrid in the Liga ACB from 2015 to 2018.

Dončić has reportedly been dating Anamaria Goltes since 2016, but they have known each other since they were teens. They celebrate their anniversary on July 7.

Their social media followers, who are also fans of the couple, were disappointed when Goltes and Dončić broke up just before the 2018 NBA Draft. They, however, rekindled their relationship and are still going strong.

Goltes’ modeling and influencer career entails a lot of international traveling. Given Dončić’s NBA career, their relationship is mostly long-distance. But since the pandemic, the couple has been spending time together in Dallas.