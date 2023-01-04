Meet Ana Burk, Buckeyes Football Star Paris Johnson Jr.’s Girlfriend

About Ana Burk Age 21 Years Birth June 1, 2001 Ohio Siblings Alec Scott Burk, Scott Alexander Burk Parents Andrea De Mata Burk (Mother), Scott Burk (Father) Nationality American Alumni Ohio State University

Paris Johnson Jr. has been lauded as one of the top ranked offensive tackles throughout his student life. Analysts and fans are currently predicting his NFL prospects ahead of the 2023 draft. And whichever team signs the Ohio State star also gains a new WAG. Buckeyes fans have noticed Ana Burk on the footballer’s Instagram page and at his games. She also got a mention in his letter to Buckeyes Nation on Player’s Tribune. We reveal more about Paris Johnson Jr.’s girlfriend in this Ana Burk wiki.

Ana Burk’s Family

Ana Gisellie Burk was born on June 1, 2001, and hails from Ohio. She has a Brazilian heritage and is fluent in Portuguese. She is one of three children born to Dr. Scott Burk and Andrea De Mata Burk.

Dr. Burk was lauded as a physician and scientist in the fields of neuroscience, immunology, and ophthalmology. However, he passed away in 2013. He is survived by his wife, Andrea; their children, Alec Scott, Ana Gisellie, and Scott Alexander; and their extended families.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Burk (@anagisellie)

Ana Burk’s Education and Career

Ana Burk graduated with high honors from Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy in 2019. She went on to major in neuroscience at Ohio State University and is expected to receive a BASc in 2023.

Advertisement

Burk has already built an impressive resume. She has been part of Ohio State’s Honors Community Council since 2019, is a neuroscience ambassador head course assistant, and is an organic chemistry teaching assistant.

Advertisement

The neuroscience major also had the time to do voluntary work. Burk co-founded and volunteered as a medical assistant at the Instituto Esporte Para Todo for underprivileged young athletes. She also volunteered at RallyCap Sports.

Ana Burk and Paris Johnson Jr.’s Relationship

Cincinnati native Paris Johnson Jr. began his college career at Ohio State in 2020. He’s been in a relationship with fellow Buckeye student Ana Burk since January 2021.

Besides football, Johnson is known for his fluency in Mandarin, Chinese, and Portuguese. He started learning Portuguese so that he could visit Brazil with Burk.

Advertisement

Johnson is also a journalism major and a proficient writer. At the end of 2022, Johnson penned a heartfelt letter to Buckeye Nation in Players’ Tribune.

Also Read: Meet Vivienne Williams, Utes QB Cameron Rising’s Rumored Girlfriend

Besides speaking about how Ohio State, the city of Columbus, and Buckeyes fans have influenced him as a young athlete, Paris Johnson Jr. also exposed his girlfriend’s lack of football knowledge. He confessed that she once got confused and cheered for the wrong team.