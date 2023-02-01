Amy DuPont Leaving WKBT: Where Is the News 8 Anchor Going?

Amy DuPont has been bringing news to the residents of La Crosse for the last two years. People love her chemistry with other News 8 co-hosts and the joy she brings to them. She’s recently been missing from the anchor desk but has now announced her departure from the station. Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT for the next adventure. Since the announcement, News 8 viewers have been curious about where she’s going and if she plans to leave La Crosse, too. So here’s what the reporter has to say about her departure from WKBT.

Amy DuPont Exits WKBT

Raised in Inver Grove Heights, Amy DuPont earned a degree in communication studies from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 2001. Her broadcasting career began as an intern at WXOW News 19 in La Cross, Wisconsin, and she eventually became the station’s weekend producer.

After that, DuPont relocated to Alexandria, Minnesota, to join KSAX-TV as a weekend anchor. In 2002, she returned to WXOW and was offered the opportunity to become a Daybreak anchor in 2004.

Advertisement

DuPont moved to San Diego, California, to be with her husband, who was stationed with the United States Marine Corps. So she joined San Diego’s XETV/CW6 as an anchor and reporter.

The anchor and her family returned to Wisconsin in 2017 after her husband was stationed there by the Marine Corps. After this, DuPont landed a reporter/anchor position with FOX6 News Milwaukee.

After her husband’s retirement, the next step for the family was crystal clear. They returned to their roots in La Crosse, and DuPont joined WKBT News 8 in 2020. The residents of La Crosse welcomed her with open arms into their homes.

However, the four-time Emmy Award winner was not seen behind the anchor’s desk for the last 15 days. And now, the reporter has announced her departure.

Advertisement

Amy DuPont is leaving WKBT, and her last day on the broadcast was January 16, 2023. She wished to bid farewell on the air but was unable to.

Advertisement

Also Read: Troy Washington Leaving KTBS: Where Is the Shreveport Anchor Going?

The anchor has yet to reveal her next career move. However, DuPont is staying in the La Crosse area. So, residents may bump into her around the city.