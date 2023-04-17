Amelia Jones Leaving FOX6 News: Where Is the Wisconsin Reporter Going?

Wisconsin is a big part of Amelia Jones’ career. She went to college here and started her broadcasting career in the Badger State. Now she’s moving to a new market. After announcing she is leaving FOX6, Amelia Jones wrapped her last day on Milwaukee airwaves. Those who have been following her career since the beginning want to know where she is going next. The reporter finally revealed that during her final newscast on FOX6 News. Find out what Amelia Jones said about leaving WITI-TV here.

Amelia Jones Heads to Cowboys Turf

Amelia Jones grew up in Kansas City, but her aspirations for working in broadcast led her to Wisconsin. She attended Marquette University from 2014 to 2018.

While also a cheerleader and active in her sorority, Jones was an O’Brien Fellow for public service journalism. She was also involved in campus media outlets and also interned at several news station. One of them was FOX6 News in 2016.

Advertisement

After receiving her degree in journalism with minors in digital media and French, she started her career at the Madison station, WMTV NBC15. She was seen regularly doing the morning reports live for over two years.



In 2020, Amelia Jones came to Milwaukee where she has been part of the team at WITI-TV. She covered the 2020 elections when she started her tenure here. She was also on the ground reporting live on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial and the Christmas parade tragedy in Waukesha.

Jones announced on April 10 that it was her last week at FOX6 News. She wrapped her last day on air at the station on April 14.

At her final newscast in Milwaukee, she finally revealed where she is going next. Amelia Jones is heading to the sister station in Dallas, Texas which will bring her closer to some of her loved ones.

“This new chapter brings me closer to those I love most, my family. Thank you to everyone who has let me share their story in Wisconsin,” the reporter said on air.

Advertisement

Also Read: Missouri Anchor Morgan Doyle Leaving News-Press NOW

Advertisement

Amelia Jones is set to join FOX 4 in Dallas soon. Details about when she starts and at what time are still awaited. She hasn’t updated her social media since her last day at FOX6, probably busy with the move. But keep your eyes peeled on it for further details.