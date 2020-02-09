Amber Najm Wiki: Facts about T-Pain’s Wife

T-Pain and his wife, Amber Najm, have been married for almost two decades and are going strong to date! Najm these days is the “First Lady” of T-Pain’s music empire and the artist’s rock, but she has quite an impressive background outside of her relationship with T-Pain. Although many feel otherwise, she plays a far more important role in his life than is seen from the outside. Our Amber Najm wiki highlights their relationship and this admirable woman in T-Pain’s life.

About Amber Najm Known As Amber Michelle Wyatt Age 38 Years Birth April 13, 1981 Gender Female Spouse T-Pain aka Teddy Najm September 2003 - Present Children Kaydnz Kodah Najm, Muziq Najm, Lyriq Najm Siblings Andrea Ablordeppey, Justin Wyatt Parents Gina Shirley Pineiro, Tony Wyatt Nationality American Alumni Florida A&M University, Satellite High School Works For Nappy Boy Entertainment Hometown Tallahassee, Florida

Amber Najm Is a Military Veteran

Born Amber Michelle Wyatt on April 13, 1981 to Tony Wyatt and Gina Shirley Pineiro, she was raised along with her brother Justin and sister Andrea in a military family. Their parents don’t seem to be together anymore and Tony Wyatt is married to one Ann Wyatt.

Amber grew up in Tallahassee, Florida and graduated from Satellite High School in 1999. She went on to study business at Florida A&M University, but not before serving in the U.S. Air Force from 2001 to 2005.

Advertisement

Tony Wyatt was an airman in the U.S. Air Force, too, and Amber followed his footsteps. The family celebrates Veterans Day enthusiastically with not just Amber and Tony, but other military veterans in their family. A collage the family often shares on Veterans Day reveals there are at least eight military vets in the Wyatt family.

Advertisement

Now Amber is actively involved in T-Pain’s label, Nappy Boy Entertainment. She often promotes the label’s ventures, besides sharing more insight into her marriage, her military career, and their family including her in-laws.

Also Read: Facts About Adam Driver’s Wife, Joanne Tucker

Amber and T-Pain Have Been Together Since 2002

In an Instagram post last year, Amber revealed she met T-Pain, whose real name is Faheem Rasheed Najm, in 2002. She even once shared the piece of paper she wrote her phone number on for him that day. They have been together ever since and always knew they would get married.

Advertisement

T-Pain tied the knot with his then-airman girlfriend on September 11, 2003. Amber was 22 at that time and T-Pain was 18.

The couple usually keeps their relationship out of the media. However, in 2014, Teddy Pain caused quite a stir when he claimed he and his wife have an open relationship.

In 2019, however, T-Pain shut down the rumors that he and his wife are swingers. “It’s definitely not that, not at all, not even close,” he told People. “I wouldn’t even want to do that with a girlfriend, nonetheless my wife.”

Don’t Miss: Facts About Kevin Hart’s Wife, Eniko Parrish-Hart

Najm and T-Pain Have Three Children

Amber and her music mogul husband have three children together—daughter Lyriq (born March 2004), and sons Muziq (born 2007), and Kaydnz Kodah (born May 2009).

T-Pain, who is an avid video-gamer, shared his daughter’s Overwatch-themed birthday cake in 2018. The family often gets custom cakes from Georgia-based Cakes by Darcy for their kids and Lyriq got into the popular video game after watching her dad’s Twitch videos. T-Pain got a Funko Pop-style Jesse McCree, the main character of Overwatch, on his daughter’s cake.

The Masked Singer contestant has come a long way in his career since he married Najm and became a father at a young age. He has a thriving hip-hop career now, but no accomplishment is greater than reaching the stage where he could provide for his family.

“Being able to afford diapers and food—that was a great moment,” he said. “I think that’s always going to be my proudest moment—figuring out how to provide for my family. Awards are always great, but in the long run it doesn’t really say who you are. I’m more concerned about my family, my kids and my wife and making sure I can provide.”

Also Read: Facts About Kobe Bryant’s Wife, Vanessa Bryant