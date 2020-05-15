Amber Marie Seyer Wiki: Facts About Barry Zito’s Wife

By: - Published:

Who is Barry Zito's Wife? Amber Seyer Wiki, Age, Family, Parents, Kids and Facts About The Former Model

Barry Zito and Amber Seyer walk the red carpet at the 2017 Starkey Hearing Foundation So the World May Hear Awards Gala at the Saint Paul RiverCentre on July 16, 2017 in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation)

About Amber Marie Seyer
Age34 Years
BirthApril 14, 1986
GenderFemale
SpouseBarry Zito December 2011 - Present
ChildrenMars Zito, Mercer Zito, Rome Zito
SiblingsChase Seyer, Nathan Seyer
ParentsTom Seyer, Sherry Seyer
AddressNashville, Tennessee
CountryUnited States
NationalityAmerican
AlumniLindenwood University
AwardsMiss Missouri 2007, Miss Missouri Teen USA 2003
HometownOran, Missouri

Barry Zito was unveiled to be the Rhino on the latest episode of The Masked Singer. And, as is customary for the show, Internet sleuths had cracked the code of the Rhino’s identity a while back. Some of the clues connected the Rhino to Barry Zito’s wife, Amber Seyer, and the baseball pitcher-turned-musician’s identity as a family man. Our Amber Seyer wiki reveals some of the details that helped fans and panelists uncover the identity of Barry Zito.

Amber Seyer Competed in Miss USA

Amber Marie Seyer was born on April 14, 1986 to Sherry and Tom Seyer. Amber and her family, including her brothers Nathan and Chase and the entire extended family, hail from Oran, Missouri. The family is involved in the pig farming business and has a ranch-style home in Oran.

Amber Seyer was a regular in the pageant circuit, winning Miss Missouri Teen USA 2003. She was a senior at Lindenwood University in St. Charles when she competed and won the title of Miss Missouri 2007.

Advertisement

Also Read: Tiffany Ortiz Wiki, Facts to Know About David “Big Papi” Ortiz’s Wife

Miss Missouri 2007, Miss Missouri Teen USA 2003 Amber Marie Seyer

Amber Seyer attends LA PERLA CELEBRATES FALL 2008 COLLECTION at Rodeo Drive on October 22, 2008 in Beverly Hills, CA. (Photo by DAVID CROTTY/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Don’t Miss: Carli Skaggs Wiki, Facts to Know About the Late Tyler Skaggs’ Wife

She went on to compete in the Miss Teen USA and Miss USA pageants, representing her state twice. Seyer’s parents traveled with her and cheered her on throughout the competition.

On The Masked Singer, the Rhino’s clues showed the state of Missouri on a map with a crown. Panelist Jenny McCarthy suggested the singer could be Barry Zito, because his wife is Miss Missouri.

Advertisement

Also Read: Facts About Emily Greinke, MLB Pitcher Zack Greinke’s Wife

Advertisement

Seyer Was a Model and Actor

Although Amber Seyer didn’t go farther than Top 10 in the Miss USA 2007 pageant, she did make her hometown and state proud. And she had many opportunities come her way. That included both modeling and acting jobs.

Seyer was signed as the face of numerous print advertisement campaigns for brands like J Brand, Joe’s Jeans, and Ed Hardy. But one of her biggest credits was starring in PowerAde’s Super Bowl commercial. She also appeared in an “Earn a Degree” online advertisement and an infomercial for Bare Escentuals.

The former Miss Missouri fielded acting offers, turned down modeling jobs in Europe, and appeared in It’s Not You, It’s Me, Starting from Scratch, The Change-Up, and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Advertisement

Seyer also got accustomed to living in Los Angeles, dining with the likes of Owen Wilson and Leonardo DiCaprio. She even ran into Ryan Seacrest at a video store once.

Don’t Miss: Amy Crawford – Astros Pitcher Gerrit Cole’s Wife

Seyer and Zito Married in 2011

Former MLB player Barry Zito was romantically linked to Alyssa Milano and Paris Hilton. But he found a more lasting relationship with Amber Seyer.

Advertisement

In April 2011, the couple got their marriage license and had their wedding on December 4, 2011. They celebrated eight years of marriage in 2019.

Seyer gave birth to their first child together, a boy named Mars, in July 2014. They adopted their second son, Mercer, in May 2017. And the couple welcomed their third son, Rome, in February 2020.

After Zito retired from baseball, he and his family settled in Nashville, where he’s now focused on music.

Also Read: Facts About Kane Brown’s Wife – Katelyn Jae

Loading Comments..