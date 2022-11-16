Who Is Amari Rodgers’ Girlfriend, Kennedy Stewart?

About Kennedy Stewart Known As Kennedy Nicole Age 22 Years Birth February 14, 2000 Children Casen Jai Rodgers (born April 2022) Siblings Kahlia Lawrence, EJ Williams Parents Vontrelle Williams (Mother), Eddie Stewart (Father) Nationality American Alumni University of Alabama

Amari Rodgers’ first year in the NFL is already shaky, with the Green Bay Packers waiving off the wide receiver. But on the personal front, the 2021 NFL draft pick is enjoying fatherhood. Amari Rodgers and Kennedy Stewart welcomed their first child together after keeping their relationship under wraps amid Rodgers’ pro career fame. With the spotlight also on his personal and romantic life, fans want to know who Kennedy Nicole is. She has her own connection to a pro athlete who’s not Amari Rodgers. We delve into the background of Amari Rodgers’ girlfriend in this Kennedy Stewart wiki.

Kennedy Stewart’s Family

Kennedy Stewart, who also goes by Kennedy Nicole, was born on February 14, 2000, and hails from Fort Benning, Georgia. Currently, she is based in Fort Mitchell, Alabama.

She is one of three children born to Vontrelle Williams and Eddie Stewart. Her mother serves in the U.S. Army at Fort Mitchell.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Stewart’s sister is Kahlia Lawrence, the WNBA pro from Mercer University who plays for the Minnesota Lynx. Their brother, EJ Williams, is a football player who played for the Clemson Tigers.

Kennedy Stewart’s Education and Career

Kennedy Nicole graduated from the University of Alabama in 2022. She has not elaborated on her career details and is probably focussing on motherhood at this time.

Kennedy Stewart and Amari Rodgers’ Relationship and Kids

Amari Rodgers was teammates with EJ Williams on the Clemson Tigers football team for a while. But it’s unclear if Williams had a role in getting Rodgers together with his sister.

Rodgers and Stewart’s relationship has largely slipped under the radar. Very few details are known about how long they’ve been together.

In December 2021, Stewart announced on Instagram that she is expecting her first child with Amari Rodgers. Their son, Casen Jai Rodgers, was born in April 2022.