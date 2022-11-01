Meet Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper’s Girlfriend, Destiny Jones

About Destiny Jones Age 30 Years Birth April 25, 1992 Westland, Michigan Siblings Devonta Jones, Duane Jones Parents Wilma Jones (Mother) Nationality American Job Marriage and family therapist Alumni Alabama State University, Holy Names University Works For FSCC

On Monday night, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper gave a full range of passing plays as the team defeated the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw his first pass in his eighth NFL season. The Instagram stories posted by Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, indicate that she was also in the stadium to support the footballer. The couple is very private about their love life and doesn’t share too much on social media. So Browns Nation is curious about Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones. Get to know more about this doctorate student in this Destiny Jones wiki.

Destiny Jones’ Family

Destiny De’Monica Jones was born on April 25, 1992, to Wilma Jones and hails from Westland, Michigan. She has two siblings, a twin brother Devonta Jones who is only one minute older than her, and a younger brother Duane Jones. Devonta is a truck driver at Swift Transportation.

But don’t mistake Destiny Jones as the daughter of well-known rap artist Nas. Amari Cooper’s girlfriend, Destiny Jones, is unrelated to Nas.

Advertisement

Jones is very close to her nephew, Gabriel, and has a godson named Luca.

Destiny Jones’ Education and Career

Destiny Jones graduated from the psychiatry program at Alabama State University in 2015. Moreover, she also earned her MA in Marriage and Family Counseling from Holy Names University in 2018.

In her freshman year at Alabama State University, Jones joined the campus’ ASPIRE program, which helps junior and senior high school students succeed in school and prepare for the next phase of their lives. She was also a part of the Alabama State Mighty Marching Hornet Band as a Stingette dancer.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by @de_des_destiny Advertisement

After graduating, Jones began working as a marriage and family therapist with an NGO called Family Service Counseling and Community Resource Center (FSCC).

She has also started a young women’s mentoring program at Oakland Unity High School, where she teaches and serves the surrounding community by helping those who need encouragement while fundraising throughout the school year.

Advertisement

Currently, Jones is pursuing a PhD in Human Development, Family Studies, and Related Services from Texas Women’s University.

Destiny Jones and Amari Cooper’s Relationship

It is unclear when the couple started dating. They may have met at the University of Alabama while studying.

On February 25, Jones shared a post with the footballer saying, “EST. 2015 🤍” indicating they started dating in 2015.

Advertisement

Cooper and Jones tend to keep their relationship under wraps. So, they don’t share much about each other on social media.

But on Amari Cooper’s 28th birthday in 2022, Destiny Jones posted a video where the two can be seen engaging in some PDA.

Cooper replied, “I love you real bad, lmaoooo,” in response to this post.

Also Read: Meet San Diego Padres Josh Hader’s Wife, Maria Hader

Moreover, the WAG shared a few Instagram stories to cheer the NFL player on October 31, 2022—before and after the match. The couple is neither engaged nor married, and now the fans are waiting for the official announcement.