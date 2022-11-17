Who Is Amani Hooker’s Girlfriend, Stelle Rayne

About Stelle Rayne Age 26 Years Birth April 24, 1996 Children Belle Siblings Nazareth Rodriguez Salomon Parents Giselle (Mother) Nationality American Job Model

The shoulder injury suffered by Tennessee Titans’ Amani Hooker has been a setback for him. He hasn’t been able to play in the last few games. But on the personal front, the footballer will soon be a father. After keeping their relationship under wraps, Amani Hooker and his girlfriend, Stelle Rayne, are expecting their first child. Since his personal life is in the spotlight, the fans want to know who Stelle Rayne is. We delve into the background of Amani Hooker’s girlfriend in this Stelle Rayne wiki.

Who is Stelle Rayne?

Stelle Rayne was born on April 24, 1996, to Giselle, and hails from Miami. Not much is known about her family; however, it appears she is very close to her grandmother, Maria Calvo, and sister, Nazareth Rodriguez Salomon.

Stelle Rayne is a model, and she has a tonne of captivating and stunning photo shoots on her Instagram. Recently, she did an intimate maternity shoot with Amani.

Advertisement

Stelle Rayne and Amani Hooker’s Relationship and Kids

It is unclear when the couple started dating. Amani introduced her on social media on his birthday in June 2022. And later, in July, he revealed his girlfriend’s pregnancy on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @stellerayne

Advertisement

The footballer’s mom expressed her happiness over the news and commented, ” So excited for you all and can’t wait to meet our precious grandson!! Sending love, prayers, and hugs to you all!! Welcome to the family, Stelle, and Belle!! Love you guys.”

Advertisement

Also Read: Who Is Brandon Nimmo’s Wife, Chelsea Nimmo?

Amani Hooker’s girlfriend has a ten-year-old daughter named Belle from her previous relationship with Beto Gonzalez. The reason behind their split is not known.