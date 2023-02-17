Amanda Peralta Leaving WRBL 3 News: Where Is the Georgia News Reporter Going?

Amanda Peralta started her career at WRBL and that’s why Columbus residents are attached to this young journalist. She celebrated the second anniversary of her broadcast debut in February 2023 and with it came an announcement. Amanda Peralta is leaving WRBL for the next step of her career. The skilled journalist is going nowhere but the top. Nonetheless her followers want to know where she is going next. They especially want to know if she is staying in Georgia. Find out what Amanda Peralta said about her departure from WRBL 3 News.

Amanda Peralta to Exit WRBL

Amanda Peralta dreamed of becoming a journalist since she was a teen. It led her to Florida International University. She received her BA in communications – broadcast media with a minor in hospitality in 2020.

While she loved the beaches at Miami, Peralta jumped on the opportunity to start her broadcast career soon after college. She moved to Columbus, Georgia to work at WRBL 3 News as a multimedia journalist.

Peralta has not only reported news stories, she has also expanded into producing and anchoring. She’s conducted several interviews, presented stories and turned a spotlight on the local community.



February 14 marked Amanda Peralta’s second anniversary on WRBL. She marked the occasion with a social media post and an announcement.

She is currently in the final two weeks of her tenure at WRBL. Her last day on air will be during the first week of March.

Peralta has hinted at something else in the works and it may take her away from Columbus. She has not revealed details about what’s next for her or her final newscast.

She is excited to make some memories in her final two weeks in Columbus with the WRBL community. In the meantime, keep your eyes peeled on her social media for updates on her career.