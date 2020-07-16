Amanda Clifton Wiki: Facts about Elena Delle Donne’s Wife

About Amanda Clifton Age 31 Years Birth May 22, 1989 Davenport, Iowa Gender Female Height 5 feet 8 inches Spouse Elena Delle Donne November 2017 - Present Siblings Marcus Clifton, Josh Clifton Parents Eileen Clifton, Dennis Clifton Address Washington D.C. Country United States Nationality American Job Director Alumni Illinois State University, Alleman Catholic High School Works For De11e Donne Academy Hometown Rock Island, Illinois

Amanda Clifton has been with Elena Delle Donne since the Washington Mystics player was a rookie in the WNBA. And she also been her rock through Donne’s battle with Lyme disease. Donne credits her wife for staying strong through her health struggles as well as for helping her get better as an athlete. Now Donne’s health is back in the spotlight again, as she has not been granted a medical exemption from this season despite being immunocompromised. During this difficult time, Clifton is certainly supporting her partner, which has the Internet curious to know more about her. So, we’ve compiled this Amanda Clifton wiki for everything on Elena Delle Donne’s ever-supportive wife.

Amanda Clifton’s Family

Amanda Clifton was born on May 22, 1989 in Davenport, Iowa, but was raised in Rock Island, Illinois. She is one of three children born to Dennis Clifton and Eileen Clifton, raised alongside her brothers, Josh and Marcus.

The Cliftons are a self-proclaimed competitive family. Amanda herself grew up playing basketball against her brothers.

Like her mother, who excelled in softball at Davenport’s St. Ambrose University, Clifton was a remarkable multi-sport athlete, playing basketball, softball, and volleyball at Rock Island Alleman Catholic. She credits her mother for encouraging her to pursue sports.

By her own admission, Amanda Clifton always felt most comfortable playing when her mother was in the stands.

Amanda Clifton’s Career

Basketball has been Clifton’s main sport since she was in high school. She was captain of the team during her junior and senior years. Clifton earned MVP honors for all four years, along with holding multiple school records.

She went on to play basketball at Illinois State University, where she majored in business. Her stats in assists and steals per game could match those of Elena Delle Donne, who played for the University of Delaware.

By her senior year in the 2010-11 season, Amanda Clifton had earned All-MVC Honorable Mention selection and MVC All-Defensive Team selection and received the team’s MVP honors and Hustle and Jill Hutchison Leadership awards.

“Amanda is above and beyond what’s common and what’s ordinary,” her coach, Stephanie Glance, said. “She has excelled not only as a vocal leader but as a leader who sets an example every day with her intensity and work ethic.”

Clifton didn’t go on to play professionally like Donne in the WNBA. But she remains connected to the sport as the director of De11e Donne Academy, which partners with the Special Olympics and hosts clinics that help young girls on and off the court.

Amanda Clifton and Elena Delle Donne’s Relationship

Donne’s friend, and then-personal assistant, Meghan McLean introduced Clifton and Donne in June 2013, when the latter was a WNBA rookie with Chicago Sky. McLean was new to Chicago and, in a bid to make friends, ended up befriending Clifton’s best friend there.

That’s how she met Clifton and discovered she would be the perfect match for Donne. With some prodding from McLean, Donne checked out Clifton on Instagram, and Clifton also looked up the rookie basketball player. Both approved of the other.

Their friends arranged for them to meet at a pub in Evanston. Though Clifton remarked on Donne’s 6’5” frame as soon as she saw her, they hit it off right away and bonded over their shared love for basketball and pets.

They introduced each other to their families and moved in together a year into their relationship.

Clifton helped Donne through a particularly bad flare-up of Lyme disease. When her girlfriend’s condition had improved, Clifton proposed to her on June 2, 2016, with a little help from one of their beloved dogs. And then Donne made her own proposal few weeks later during a lavish dinner.

As their relationship progressed, the couple told their family, friends, and teammates. But they held off on public statements until Donne officially announced their engagement.

Elena Delle Donne first revealed she was engaged to Amanda Clifton in a 2016 story in Vogue.

The couple moved to Virginia when Donne signed with the Washington Mystics. Soon after, The Knot offered to cover the cost of their wedding for an exclusive.

Donne and Clifton’s Picture-Perfect Wedding

Donne and Clifton married on November 3, 2017, four years after they met. The couple’s beautiful Long Island wedding was livestreamed by The Knot.

Their matchmakers were bridesmaids and Donne’s agent was the officiant. Most of Donne’s teammates were among the guests, as well as BET co-founder and Mystics president Sheila Johnson and WNBA president Lisa Borders.

Guests were encouraged to contribute to the Elena Delle Donne Foundation, which aids special needs programming and Lyme disease research. While Donne had a public battle with Lyme disease, she is also a caregiver for her special needs sister.

