Amanda Carter is earning praise and winning fans for being an outspoken supporter of racial justice and her boyfriend Bubba Wallace’s activism. The NASCAR driver is taking a stand for social justice and some factions of NASCAR followers have not taken kindly to it. As a result, Wallace and his team became victims of a hate crime. But that doesn’t stop the young racer, especially when he has the support of his fans and his girlfriend. Carter has not just rallied behind her boyfriend, but has spoken against racial injustice and is doing her bit to spread awareness. She’s certainly a person the motorsports world needs to look up to. Our Amanda Carter wiki has all the details on this inspiring NASCAR WAG.

Amanda Carter Comes from a Large Family

Amanda Michelle Carter, born on March 30, 1994, is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. Her mother, Becky Sensmeier Carter, works with Pampered Chef in Charlotte.

Amanda is the youngest of five siblings, including three brothers, Ryan, Brad, and Jason Carter, and a sister, Kristin Wurternberger.

From the Carter siblings’ throwback posts, it’s obvious they’ve always been a tight-knit bunch. Amanda is a doting aunt to Kristin and Ryan’s respective children.

Carter Is a Financial Analyst

Amanda Carter majored in finance and banking at Appalachian State University’s Walker College of Business in Boone, North Carolina. Before she graduated with a bachelor’s degree in 2016, she proved herself as a financial wiz.

She balanced her extracurricular work with her academics and her role as her sorority president. Carter was also part of the team that won the regional CFA Institute Research Challenge in 2016.

Carter interned at the Bank of America while she was a finance student. Soon after graduating, she joined their Finance Management Analyst Program. Since 2018, Carter has been an AVP senior financial analyst at the Bank of America.

Carter and Wallace Had a Brief Breakup

Amanda Carter and Bubba Wallace have been together for a long time. She even featured in his Facebook reality series, Behind the Wall. On that reality show, Carter confessed she knew nothing about motorsports until she dated the NASCAR driver.

They make a cute couple, but they did go through a bitter breakup sometime in 2018. Around that time, Wallace was publicly battling depression, which he was candid about.

But since 2019, the couple has rekindled their romance and are stronger than ever. Carter is counted among the few women who have shaped Wallace as a person, including his mother and sister.

Carter has recently been a vocal supporter for social justice and her beau’s activism in recent weeks. As a white woman dating a biracial sports personality, Carter has earned praise for her activism.