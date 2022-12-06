Kyle Pitts’ recent injury has fans speculating about the rest of his NFL season, which has also put the spotlight on his personal life. His Instagram followers would recognize his ladylove from the Atlanta Falcons star’s profile. Kyle Pitts’ girlfriend, A’Lyric Warrick, has her own NFL connection. And her family ties also extend to reality TV royalty. We reveal more of her family background in this A’Lyric Warrick wiki.

A’Lyric Warrick’s Family

Kyle Pitts’ girlfriend, A’Lyric Warrick, was born on October 4, 2016, and hails from Atlanta, Georgia. She is the oldest of three children born to Peter Warrick and his wife, Tabitha Miller.

The name Peter Warrick might ring a bell for long-time Seminoles football fans. He was a star wide receiver for Florida State University before playing in the NFL for six seasons.

His son, Peter Warrick Jr., played at Florida Atlantic University. Their sister, Aliyah Warrick, plays soccer in high school.

A’Lyric, Peter Jr., and Aliyah Warrick have a little brother, Payton Warrick, who was born with cerebral palsy and special needs. Consequently, the family founded the Payton Warrick Foundation to help families of children with special needs.

Her dad is not the only famous person in the family. Her aunt is none other than Marlo Hampton from the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

A’Lyric Warrick’s Education and Career

Kyle Pitts’ girlfriend, A’Lyric Warrick, graduated as a varsity softball player from Riverwood High School in 2014. She went on to attend Savannah State University and graduated in 2018. She also attended the University of West Georgia.

Currently, the softball pro is a chef and entrepreneur. She launched her catering business, The Pitt By Lyric, which has also allowed her to become a food vlogger.

A’Lyric Warrick and Kyle Pitts’ Relationship

Kyle Pitts played college football at the University of Florida before the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the 2021 NFL draft. Before that, he had made his relationship with A’Lyric Warrick Instagram official in 2020.

They’ve had a few appearances on social media together since then. Most recently, Kyle Pitts celebrated girlfriend A’Lyric Warrick’s birthday with a sweet post.