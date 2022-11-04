Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?

The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.

Ally Blake Exits WKYT-TV

Ally Blake was born in New York but spent almost her entire life in North Carolina. She attended Riverside High School and graduated with a BS in Atmospheric Sciences and Meteorology from North Carolina State University in 2020.

Before graduating, she interned with WMBF News in South Carolina and WFLA-TV’s News Channel 8 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The meteorologist joined Lexington, Kentucky’s WKYT-TV in November 2020.

Blake intended to launch her dream career in an area where the weather kept her on her toes after graduating. She certainly got that at the Lexington TV station. However, Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV for a new opportunity. Her last day on the air there is November 16.

Allie Blake has yet to reveal the details of her next project or if she is leaving Kentucky. Moreover, she explained, “this is not the final goodbye, but a see you later.” She has also promised to share important weather information with Kentuckians if needed.