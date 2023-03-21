Meet Allison Kuch, the TikTok Star Married to NFL Pro Isaac Rochell

About Allison Kuch Known As Allison Kucharczyk Age 28 Years Birth January 10, 1995 Michigan Spouse Isaac Rochell (2021-present) Siblings Emily Kucharczyk, Jack Kucharczyk Parents Sally Kucharczyk (Mother), John Kucharczyk (Father) Nationality American Job Social Media Influencer/Entrepreneur Alumni Eisenhower High School, Michigan State University

Isaac Rochell signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in December 2022 and we’ve been getting rare access into the transition through his partner. Isaac Rochell’s wife, Allison Kuch has built her own presence on social media, attracting a massive following beyond NFL fans. She’s supported Rochell through the highs and lows of his professional athletic career while also securing their post-NFL future with her business ventures. We reveal more about her enterprising background in this Allison Kuch wiki.

Allison Kuch’s Family

Allison Kucharczyk, who goes by Allison Kuch, was born on January 10, 1995. She grew up in Shelby Township, Michigan and currently calls Santa Monica, California home.

Allison is one of three children born to John and Sally Kucharczyk. Her brother, Jack Kucharczyk, is a swim and dive athlete who was a member of the swim teams at Indiana University Bloomington and Arizona State University.

Advertisement

Allison’s social media followers are familiar with her sister, Emily Kucharczyk. The sisters frequently collaborate for their social media content.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALLISON ROCHELL (@allisonkuch)

Advertisement

Emily is engaged to Ronnie Stanley of the Baltimore Ravens. Stanley was Isaac Rochell’s teammate at Notre Dame too.

Advertisement

Emily appeared on Allison’s YouTube channel once to clear the air about rumors that they were allegedly dating a pair of brothers. They confirmed their respective relationships with Isaac Rochell and Ronnie Stanley in that video and said that the two Fighting Irish footballers became friends through Emily and Allison.

Allison Kuch’s Education and Career

At Eisenhower High School, Allison Kuch was on the varsity swim and dive team and earned swimming and academic scholarships. After graduating in 2013, she attended Michigan State University.

While majoring in interior design, Kuch worked as a graphic design artist at Redbubble. She received a BA in interior design in 2017 and moved to California where she joined the team at Vesta Home.

Advertisement

In recent history, interior decorating is not the only thing keeping Kuch busy. She’s found fame on TikTok with over two million followers, Instagram with 277k followers and counting, and YouTube with over 116k subscribers.

Daily vlogs, interiors, fashion, travel and lifestyle are only some of the themes of Kuch’s online content. She also gives glimpses of her husband’s life as an NFL athlete and going to his games.

With an investment from Rochell, Kuch purchased two homes and renovated them. They earn a decent return on the properties by renting them out on AirBnB.

Advertisement

Allison Kuch and Isaac Rochell’s Relationship

Isaac Rochell played college football with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Allison, then a Michigan State student, was visiting Emily and Ronnie Stanley at the University of Notre Dame in 2014 and met Rochell at a house party.

They had a cosy chat that led to Rochell taking Kuch out for a coffee the following night. They were dating since before Rochell was selected by the Los Angeles Charges in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In August 2020, Kuch shared a video of Rochell’s proposal to her. The footballer popped the question when she was guesting on the Chargers’ podcast, Better Half.

Also Read: Emily Kucharczyk Wiki: Facts about Ronnie Stanley’s Fiancée

On April 11, 2021, the couple tied the knot in San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico. Due to travel restrictions, they couldn’t travel to the Mexican resort or taste-test the food until the day of the wedding. Their respective loved ones fortunately made it a couple of days earlier than the wedding and the families could get to know each other.