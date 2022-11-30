Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ: Where Is the Pennsylvania News Anchor Going?

Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far bringing all the latest news coverage to the Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to greater things in the broadcast field. Ali Reid announced she is leaving WFMZ in Pennsylvania in 2022. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. Reid has, in fact, left a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.

Ali Reid Bids Farewell to WFMZ

Ali Reid was born in Virginia and grew up in South Jersey. She earned her bachelors degree in broadcast journalism from Emerson College in 2018 and also studied at the Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars.

Before she was a college graduate, Reid had built an envy-worthy resume of a wide variety of media experience. Besides local news stations, she has interned at iHeartMedia, NPR, NESN BirchBox, Sweety High, and Inside Edition. She was also a Grammy U member at the Recording Academy.

Her earliest professional broadcast job was in Illinois. She was a reporter and fill-in anchor at Peoria’s WMBD from 2018 to 2019.



Reid came to WFMZ in Allentown, Pennsylvania in 2019. She’s been a reporter on the morning show since then and also spent the past year hosting the on-air show of the US Figure Skating Association.

The Gracie Award-winning reporter has left a lasting impression on WFMZ viewers with her interviews of icons from the Olympics to the entertainment world in three years. And it now appears she’s moving on to a well-deserved opportunity.

Reid announced on social media and on broadcast that she is leaving WFMZ after three years. Her last day on air is on Friday, December 1.

As for where she is going next, Reid hasn’t revealed details yet. But she hinted at something with a lightbulb emoji.

Her sharp social media followers speculate the emoji has to do with Thomas Edison and the city of Edison in New Jersey. It’s not far off since she grew up in Jersey. However, this is speculative at this point and we have to wait for Ali Reid to reveal details about her new job soon.