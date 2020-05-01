Alexxis Lemire Wiki: Facts About the Actress from Netflix’s “The Half of It”

Alexxis Lemire from The Half of It attends the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 on June 28, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Netflix’s latest original series The Half of It has it all—drama, comedy, a love triangle, LGBTQ romance, and a talented cast of young actors. Joining Nancy Drew’s Leah Lewis and newcomer Daniel Diemer is Alexxis Lemire. The gorgeous starlet makes her Netflix debut as the object of affection of both Lewis and Diemer’s characters. This is her first role in a major production and we’re hyped to see Lemire’s star rising. Our Alexxis Lemire wiki is the perfect primer on this up-and-coming actress.

Alexxis Lemire Is from New Hampshire

Alexxis Lemire was born on May 30, 1996 in Londonderry, New Hampshire. Her parents, Jim and Hilda Lemire, and brother, Edwin Joel Rodriguez, are based in Londonderry.

Alexxis graduated from Londonderry High School in 2014, where she was a cheerleader.

It was doing her daughter’s makeup that led to Hilda turning a hobby into a profession. A year before Alexxis graduated, Hilda got her makeup artist certification, and she later got her license. She’s now a professional makeup artist.

The actress’ father, Jim, is a local contractor. And her brother served in the U.S. Marines, a fact that Alexxis can’t stop gushing about.

In fact, she cites her family as her biggest inspiration.

“My family. They inspire me everyday,” said the actress, “My parents work so hard and support me and my dreams without fail. They have a beautiful, loving marriage and love their kids to the ends of the earth. My brother served in the Marines and there is nothing more honorable to me than serving your country. My family keeps me grounded, and they inspire me daily, reminding me to never give up.”

My world❤️ so blessed to have been able to come home for Christmas and be with my family. Didn't pick my family, but sure feels like I did.

Lemire Starred in Lifetime Movies

After guest spots in Lab Rats: Elite Force and The Other Mother, Alexxis Lemire landed her first role in a feature-length film in the SyFy movie, Truth or Dare. The horror flick also starred Luke Baines.

She followed it with another leading role in a TV movie, Art of Murder, which premiered on Lifetime in 2018. The following year, Lemire began work on The Half of It, her biggest production to date.

In the Netflix original, she plays Aster Flores, a high school student who has both the school jock and resident wallflower crushing on her. Interestingly, the heartthrob Paul asks asocial Ellie’s help to pen love letters to Aster.

And that’s not all for Lemire. She has another project, Cerebrum, alongside James Russo, which is in post-production.

She Dated Jake Short

Alexxis Lemire first became publicly known when the newcomer actress was dating Disney alum Jake Short in 2016. That relationship, however, ended and she moved on with her Truth Or Dare co-star, Luke Baines.

Lemire and Baines featured in each other’s social media feeds often up until January 2019. It’s rumored that they broke up quietly. But it must have been amicable if they still have each other’s posts up.

