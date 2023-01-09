Who Is Andrew Prue’s Wife? What Happened to Alexis Prue?

About Alexis Prue Known As Alexis Graham Spouse Andrew Prue (2021-present) Children India Prue (born September 21, 2021) Siblings Jasmine Graham Parents Francine Lorraine Cameron (Mother) Nationality American Job Cosmetologist Alumni Miller-Motte Technical College

Andrew Prue, a former TV journalist and currently an account executive at WMBF, is appealing for prayers and kindness for his wife and family right now. Alexis Prue suffered a cardiac episode mere hours after she was spotted enjoying the Tennessee Titans game. Andrew’s message for his wife has since gone viral and tremendous support has been sent the couple’s way. The couple went viral on the cybersphere a year ago for Alexis’ sweet gift for her husband. Their followers are hoping they will overcome this scare and Alexis would recover. Find out what happened to the Andrew Prue’s wife in this Alexis Prue wiki.

Alexis Prue’s Family

Born Alexis Graham in 1995, she hails from Brooklyn, New York. She is currently based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

She is the daughter of Francine Lorraine Cameron. Alexis has at least one sister, Jasmine Graham.

Alexis Prue’s Education and Career

Alexis Graham graduated from Miller-Motte Technical College in 2019. Currently she is a cosmetologist based in South Carolina.

Please please please pray for my wife Alexis. Alexis suffered cardiac arrest last night. Her heart stopped beating for 3 minutes before being resuscitated. She is currently in ICU. My 15 month old daughter,India, and I need her more than she ever knows.I love you so much Alexis🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/FGlSGxFfb9 — Andrew Prue (@AndrewJAPrue) January 8, 2023

Alexis Prue and Andrew Prue’s Relationship and Kids

Andrew Prue and Alexis Graham have been together since September 2016. After Alexis graduated college, the couple married on May 10, 2021.

They announced they’re expecting their first child together in March 2021. Their daughter, India Lorraine Prue, was born on September 21, 2021.

A month before India was born, her grandfather, Andrew’s father David Prue passed away. When Andrew celebrated his 34th birthday on January 3, 2022, Alexis gifted him a custom portrait of the late David holding baby India even though the granddad and granddaughter had never met.

They shared Alexis’ thoughtful present on social media. Her present and Andrew’s reaction went viral for heartwarming reasons.

Alexis Prue’s Health Update

Andrew Prue had been tweeting about the January 8 Tennessee Titans game where he was with Alexis Prue. Only a few hours later, Andrew shared grave news about his wife.

According to Andrew, Alexis suffered a cardiac arrest on Sunday night. Her heart stopped for three minutes before she was resuscitated. At the time of his initial post, Alexis was in the ICU.

Andrew requested social media users to pray for his wife’s recovery. His tweet has since gone viral with over 14 million views. Titans quarterback, Joshua Dobbs also tweeted and asked for support for Alexis.

Tragically, some have abused Alexis’ health episode to push an anti-vaccination agenda. Despite the stress Andrew probably is under, he was prompted to fact-check the misinformation. He stated that Alexis had not been vaccinated and demanded the anti-vaxx community stop using his wife to push their narrative while their family goes through this difficult time.

Despite this little setback, Andrew is grateful for all the supportive messages. He hasn’t revealed further details about Alexis’ condition but is positive she will be coming home to him and their daughter soon.