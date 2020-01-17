Alexander Bradley Wiki: Facts About Aaron Hernandez’s Friend-Turned-Rival

About Alexander Bradley Age 37 Years Birth June 30, 1982 Gender Male Hometown East Hartford, Connecticut

Netflix’s Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez gives us a perspective on the many names involved in Aaron Hernandez’s saga. One of them was Alexander Bradley, who testified against the NFL player-turned-convicted murderer. Bradley would play a key role in the double-homicide trial against Hernandez. To Netflix viewers, it was interesting to note that they used to be friends, until a deadly twist soured their relationship. Where is Alexander Bradley now? He seems to have faded out of consciousness since Hernandez’s death. But our Alexander Bradley wiki answers his current status.

Alexander Bradley and Aaron Hernandez Met in Florida

Alexander Bradley, born on June 30, 1982, originally hails from East Hartford, Connecticut. But he’d first meet Aaron Hernandez when the footballer was playing for the University of Florida Gators.

Bradley supplied Hernandez with marijuana, and they became friends over drugs and video games. As Hernandez’s pro-football career soared, Bradley functioned as his personal assistant.

But their relationship would get soured by the 2012 drive-by shooting of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

Bradley Was Involved in the Double Homicide

After Hernandez was convicted and sentenced for the murder of Odin Lloyd, he was once again tried, for the murders of De Abreu and Furtado. Investigators tied Hernandez to the old case when the silver SUV connected to their drive-by shooting deaths was found in Hernandez’s cousin Tanya Singleton’s residence.

Hernandez was also in the nightclub where the victims were last seen before they were killed. Officials stated a silver SUV pulled up next to their vehicle and the assailant fired multiple shots at the two immigrants from Cape Verde.

The double-homicide trial began in 2017, with Hernandez as a key suspect and Bradley as the prosecutor’s main witness. The case against Hernandez seemed strong, given that Bradley had allegedly acted under the footballer’s orders and killed the two victims.

According to Bradley, De Abreu had accidentally spilled a drink on Hernandez at the club, which angered the NFL pro. In response, Hernandez allegedly ordered Bradley to carry out the shooting. Shortly after this incident, Hernandez would sign a $40.0 million contract with the New England Patriots.

During the trial, Hernandez’s side argued that it was Bradley who pulled the trigger over a drug deal gone wrong. Nonetheless, Bradley’s testimony wasn’t enough to prove what exactly went down the night De Abreu and Furtado were killed.

Neither Hernandez nor Bradley was convicted of the double murder. They were instead charged with other crimes related to the case, including the possession of an illegal weapon.

Hernandez Allegedly Shot Bradley in the Face

In the aftermath of Hernandez’s death less than a week after he was acquitted of De Abreu and Furtado’s deaths, there have been several discussions and revelations about the extreme paranoia he suffered. Apparently, his paranoid behavior, in part, stemmed from his and Bradley’s involvement in the 2012 killings.

Hernandez had allegedly ordered Bradley to never say a word about the shootings, the drug dealer said in his testimony. Additionally, Brooke Wilcox, Bradley’s ex-girlfriend also testified that Hernandez had been panic-stricken the night of the double murder.

The footballer’s paranoia regarding that would escalate, but things came to a head when the two traveled to South Florida together.

Bradley made a reference to the Boston shooting, which apparently infuriated Hernandez. He claimed that they had a heated argument in a car and a little later, Bradley fell asleep. When he woke up, Bradley claimed, Hernandez was pointing a gun at him.

Hernandez allegedly shot Bradley in the face and left him to die. Bradley survived, but lost his right eye and now wears a prosthetic.

Alexander Bradley. The only survivor of the worthless, racist coward and cereal murdering psychopath Aaron Hernandez. Amazing that Hernandez had the only case of CTE that drove him to only direct his "childhood anger" at black people. Ignoring all other races he had issues with🤯 pic.twitter.com/iuczyP56xM — Black Pressure Chamber (@BlackPressureC1) January 15, 2020

Bradley was initially uncooperative with the investigators working on his attack, not wanting to implicate his friend. However, when Hernandez would sign the biggest contract of his NFL career, Bradley texted him demanding compensation, or he’d sue.

What ensued was the former friends exchanging threatening texts to each other. Bradley claimed that Hernandez had followed the mother of his child and also implicated Tanya Singleton’s husband, Thaddeus Singleton, of tailing his baby mama. Thaddeus died in a car crash a week after Hernandez was arrested in 2013.

Hernandez had grown increasingly paranoid, thinking that Bradley was out to get him. He even reportedly asked Patriots coach Bill Belichick for a transfer to another team on the West Coast because he feared for his life. He also got a bodyguard and amassed a private armory for protection.

Bradley Is in Prison for Another Crime

Both Bradley and Hernandez were not proven guilty in De Abreu and Furtado’s deaths. Hernandez would die soon after he was acquitted. But what happened to Bradley?

Bradley’s past as a drug dealer and criminal caught up to him. He was convicted for firing shots at a nightclub in Hartford in 2014.

The incident reportedly occurred when Bradley and the other person involved, Leslie Randolph, had a disagreement over money. Randolph shot Bradley in the leg three times, and Bradley responded by also opening fire, though no one was injured.

He is currently serving a five-year prison sentence that began in 2014 at a prison in Hartford, Connecticut. In addition to his prison sentence, he is also sentenced to a special parole that will end in 2024.

There’s no information on his children. However, Bradley’s name did pop up in 2016-2017, when he sued the hospital he was staying in when Hernandez shot him, Florida police, CNN, and other official sources who he claimed allowed images of him recovering from the gunshot to air on different media in 2017.

Bradley claimed that he had not authorized them to take his pictures and broadcast them and called it an invasion of his privacy. The lawsuit was reportedly dropped in August 2017.

