The lifestyle guru and restaurateur, B. Smith passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 70. She leaves behind her husband, Dan Gasby who had been her primary caregiver ever since she was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2013. Gasby though had been under fire in recent years for his relationship with another woman named Alex Lerner. They dated and lived together in B. Smith’s home while Gasby was still married to the former model. Their relationship was slammed by many though they continue to date. Since Gasby revealed Smith passed away in a statement by the family, the attention is on Alex Lerner.

Alex Lerner Worked in a Restaurant

Dan Gasby met Alexandra Lerner (reportedly born in 1966) at a bar in 2017. She’s reportedly of German origins and resides in New York.

A profile interview on B. Smith, Gasby and Lerner revealed that back then, she was working at an upscale restaurant, Le Bilboquet. Incidentally, that restaurant operates in a space that was previously a B. Smith-owned restaurant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Her old Instagram posts show she has been relatively active in the New York social scene. She has attended fashion shows and the Kentucky Derby as well as mingles with some big names in New York’s celebrity circle.

Advertisement

Also Read: Facts About Antonio Banderas’ Girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel

Gasby and Lerner made their relationship social media official in December 2018. But he was still married to Smith and his new relationship was slammed by her fans.

They were living together in the same home with Smith till her death. Smith’s fan accused him of flaunting his relationship while she was ailing and spending Smith’s fortune on his new girlfriend.

Advertisement

Lerner Was in a Relationship with Dard Coaxum

Lerner was previously married and divorced. She has three children, including one daughter named Jacqueline Lerner.

She has mingled with models, artists, fashion professionals, entrepreneurs and restaurateurs in New York. And her social circle is probably what brought her to associate with Dard Coaxum, the self-proclaimed “Harlem Gatsby.”

Dard Coaxum was a restaurateur himself before a 2015 incident where he slugged a man so hard, he suffered brain damage and eventually died. He was found guilty of assault and sentenced to 15 years in prison in 2016.

Advertisement

Older reports reveal that Lerner was part of Coaxum’s PR business, Harlem Shake. They were reportedly dating but she broke up with him after the assault incident.

Lerner had been by his side during his trial. Coaxum even claimed that he punched the victim, Julio Torres, in self-defense after the other allegedly threatened him and Lerner.

Also Read: Who is James Franco Dating? Facts About His Girlfriend, Isabel Pakzad

Lerner took the stand during the trial and initially supported Coaxum’s claim that Torres was the aggressor. But she changed her testimony after cross-examination, revealing that Coaxum threw the first punch.

The following year after Coaxum’s trial, she would meet Dan Gasby and they would later move in together.

Don’t Miss: Aurora Mulligan Wiki, Facts About Matt LeBlanc’s Girlfriend

Gasby and Lerner Have a Radio Show Together

Gasby shared their unique “Modern family” dynamic in The Washington Post. But even that did nothing for all the hate he and Lerner were getting.

There were even petitions that Smith should be removed from Gasby’s care. Despite his daughter from a previous relationship moving in to help him care for Smith and his daughter coming to his defense, Gasby’s intentions as a caregiver were questioned.

Lerner would help care for B. Smith after moving into her home. She and Gasby would later host their own radio show, ThankYouDan & Alex, as part of Gasby’s attempts to spread awareness about Alzheimer’s care. On the show, Lerner is touted as a vegan chef and radio personality.

Tributes poured in for B. Smith after news of her death. However, the criticism against Gasby and Lerner continues to mount.

Also Read: Joel Schiffman, Facts about Hoda Kotb’s Fiance