Alex Denis Leaving WKRN: Where Is the News 2 Nashville Anchor Going?

Alex Denis has had an illustrious career in journalism, and her work is inspirational to many aspiring journalists. But now, the experienced news anchor is stepping away from the news desk. Alex Denis announced she is leaving WKRN News 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. Naturally, News 2 viewers want to know if this means retirement and if she is staying in Nashville. Find out what Alex Denis said about her departure from WKRN.

Alex Denis’ Education and Career

Florida native Alex Denis attended the University of South Florida. She graduated magna cum laude with a BS in Mass Communications.

In 2006, Denis started her professional broadcasting career in her native state. She was a production assistant with Tampa’s ABC Action News at WFTS-TV. In 2008, Denis joined WJHG-TV in Panama City as a reporter.

Denis’ first stint in Nashville, Tennessee, was in 2010. She was a reporter for the WZTV FOX 17 News team for two years.

A military spouse, Denis had memorably anchored the morning show with her husband, who was stationed in Kentucky back then. Her husband has had two tours to Iraq and one to Afghanistan.

In 2012, she relocated to New York, where she joined WCBS-TV. She spent her longest tenure there as an anchor and reporter for eight years.

Alex Denis Exits WKRN News 2

Denis returned to Nashville from New York in December 2019. She’s been part of the WKRN News 2 team since then and has been a credible source on the screen during the turbulent pandemic time.

But now, the multiple Emmy and AP Award-winning journalist is saying goodbye to life in front of the camera. Denis announced that February 21 was her last day on the air at WKRN.

In a social media statement, Denis said she is leaving the hectic broadcasting schedules after 17 years. Her statement hints that she has a new job lined up, and it’s not in the same industry.

“This next chapter is a calling that affords me the opportunity to make a state-wide impact,” Denis wrote on Facebook.

Alex Denis has yet to reveal what the new opportunity is. But whatever it is, it will keep her in Tennessee, particularly Nashville. So keep your eyes peeled on her social media for further updates.