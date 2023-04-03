Meet Vancouver Canucks Akito Hirose’s Girlfriend, Lexi Kvistad

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Akito Hirose had a successful NHL debut against the Los Angeles Kings, although his team lost the match. And Akito Hirose’s girlfriend, Lexi Kvistad, is proud of her boyfriend and never misses a game to cheer him on. She celebrated his first national league game by keeping an Instagram Story for him. And now there is mounting curiosity about the pair. So, we reveal more about their relationship in this Lexi Kvistad wiki.

About Lexi Kvistad Age 21 Years Birth July 11, 2001 Melrose, Minnesota Siblings Hunter Kvistad Parents Jan Kvistad (Mother), Jimmy Kvistad (Father) Nationality American Job Student Alumni Melrose High School

Lexi Kvistad’s Family

Lexi Kvistad was born on July 11, 2001, to Jan and Jimmy Kvistad in Melrose, Minnesota. Her mom, Jan Kvistad, is a teacher at Melrose Elementary School in Minnesota.

She was raised alongside her brother, Hunter Kvistad. Currently, he is an employee of Blattner Energy, a construction engineering company in Avon, Minnesota.

Their cousins, Kamdyn Railee and Kayli Kvistad, were outstanding athletes and played softball for the South Alabama Jaguars and Florida Gators, respectively.

Lexi Kvistad’s Education

Lexi Kvistad went to Melrose High School and graduated in 2020. She is currently studying communications and human resources management at Minnesota State University, Mankato.

Akito Hirose’s girlfriend is expected to earn her degree by 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akito Hirose (@kithirosee)

Lexi Kvistad and Akito Hirose’s Relationship

Akito Hirose and Lexi Kvistad are students at the same college. So, it is safe to say they met at the university and fell in love.

Hirose will graduate with a BS in Marketing from Minnesota State University, Mankato, in 2024.

The pair has been in a relationship since at least October 2021. That’s when Kvistad shared a post about him for the first time and said, “my hot date 🔥🧡”

While Kvistad occasionally gives glimpses into their relationship on social media, the ice hockey defenceman is pretty private about his love life and has only one post about his girlfriend.

And when Hirose made his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks on April 2, 2023, his girlfriend was ecstatic and kept an Instagram Story for her best friend and the love of her life.