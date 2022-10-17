Meet Aiyda Ghahramani, Packers WR Randall cobb’s Wife

About Aiyda Ghahramani Known As Aiyda Cobb Age 33 Years Birth May 21, 1989 New Jersey Spouse Randall Cobb (2017-present) Children Caspian Cyrus Cobb (born August 10, 2018), Cade Rumi Cobb (born January 23, 2020) Siblings Ariya Ghahramani Parents Shahla Ghahramani (Mother), Bahanor Ghahramani (Father) Nationality American Job Patent Lawyer Alumni University of New Hampshire School of Law, Rutgers University

A potential ankle injury could derail Randall Cobb’s season. But the Green Bay Packers fans have their attention on the wide receiver’s personal cheering squad. Aiyda Ghahramani has been a constant presence at Cobb’s games, especially with their children. Fans have seen her within the NFL WAG community as well as on Cobb’s social media feed. But her background continues to elude them. We reveal more about who Randall Cobb’s wife is in this Aiyda Ghahramani wiki.

Aiyda Ghahramani’s Family

Aiyda Ghahramani was born on May 21, 1989 and hails from New Jersey. She is the daughter of Bahanor Ghahramani and Shahla Ghahramani.

Aiyda and her brother, Ariya, are of Persian descent. If the name Ariya Ghahramani is familiar, he’s an actor with credits on camera as well as in theater. He most notably played Amir Farik in the Emmy-winning show, The Night Of.

Advertisement

Aiyda Ghahramani’s Education and Career

Aiyda Ghahramani attended Rutgers University where she was part of the cross country and track and field teams. She received her BS in biological sciences in 2011.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aiyda Cobb (@aiydacobb)

Advertisement

Soon after she attended the University of New Hampshire School of Law. She had experience in law firms as an intern and associate before she completed her JD in patent law in 2014.

Advertisement

In 2014, she returned to Sughrue Mion PLLC where she was a summer associate. She rose from extern to an attorney.

Other than holding memberships on the American Intellectual Property Law Association (AIPLA) and the Iranian American Bar Association (IABA), Ghahramani has bar admissions in the District of Columbia and New Jersey. She was based in Texas and now back in Green Bay and it’s unclear if she is still practicing. Nonetheless, she also uses her platform and expertise to advocate for human rights.

Aiyda Ghahramani and Randall Cobb’s Relationship and Kids

Aiyda Ghahramani and Randall Cobb met at an EA Sports event at the Manhattan hotspot, Lavo and hit it off as friends first. However, the timing was hectic. Aiyda was entering law school and Randall was about to be selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2011 NFL draft.

Advertisement

So they stayed as friends before they were dating officially. They pursued their respective careers while their relationship went strong.

Randall Cobb and Aiyda Ghahramani married on April 15, 2017 in New York City. Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson were among Cobb’s groomsmen.

Also Read: Meet San Diego Padres Trent Grisham’s Wife, Megan Grisham

Advertisement

The couple is parents to two children – Caspian Cyrus Cobb (born August 10, 2018) and Cade Rumi Cobb (born January 23, 2020).