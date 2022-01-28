Aimée Laberge Wiki: Facts about Kevin Tibbles’ Wife

NBC News correspondent, Kevin Tibbles, is set to retire after a four-decade-long career in broadcast. Having covered some of the biggest international events in modern history, Tibbles is something of an icon in the business. His retirement has led to attention on his personal life which he usually keeps lowkey. It was his job that brought him together with his wife, Aimée Laberge. Social media users want to know more about who Kevin Tibbles wife is and what is her background. She has become a local personality in Chicago for her own work which we reveal in this Aimée Laberge wiki.

About Marie-Andree Laberge Known As Aimée Laberge Age 61 Years Birth May 10, 1960 Quebec, Canada Gender Female Spouse Kevin Tibbles Children Andreas (born on June 2, 1990), Marguerite (born October 25, 1992) Siblings Joanne, Francis, Michel, Renee Parents René Laberge (Father), Jacqueline Laberge (Mother) Job Director Of Programs Alumni Université Laval Works For Alliance Français de Chicago

Aimée Laberge’s Family

Marie-Andree “Aimée” Laberge was born on May 10, 1960, and hails from Quebec in Canada. She is one of five children born to René Laberge and Jacqueline Laberge.

According to Aimée, her family’s ancestor Robert Laberge came from France and settled in Quebec City in 1658. Generations of Laberge continued to live there.

Advertisement

Aimée was the only one who wanted to leave the city and explore the world. She travelled to Montreal, Toronto, London, and finally Chicago in the US.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aimée Laberge (@m.a.laberge)

Advertisement

Her father, René Laberge, passed away in 2018, at the age of 90. He is predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline Laberge. He is survived by his life partner of two decades, Laurette Michaud, besides his and Jacqueline’s children, Joanne, Aimée, Francis, Michel, and Renee; their respective partners and children.

Advertisement

Social media posts reveal Aimée has an unspecified familial relation to Marie Laberge, a prominent Canadian actress, writer, and educator.

Aimée Laberge’s Career

Aimée Laberge earned her MA in literature from Université Laval in her native Quebec. But her versatile career began long before that.

She was initially a graphic designer since the ‘80s. Laberge handled the art direction for news specials at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation from 1983 to 1991. She oversaw the on-air design at Live TV in London from 1996 to 1997.

Advertisement

Since settling in Chicago, Laberge pursued creative writing, education and French Studies. She chaired the creative writing committee of Highland Park High School for a year and has featured as a guest speaker in French programs at the University of Illinois at Chicago and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

She is also a published fiction writer in English and French. Some of her non-academic publications include Where the River Narrows and Les Amants de Mort-Bois.

Laberge has become synonymous with her work at the Alliance Français de Chicago since 2009. While she currently serves as the director of programs, she was a French teacher and led the creative writing workshop.

Advertisement

Aimée Laberge and Kevin Tibbles’ Children

A living legend in the broadcast business, Kevin Tibbles began his career at CBC in his home country of Canada in 1980. Since joining NBC News in 1995, he had a short stint in London where he covered Princess Diana’s funeral and later settled in Chicago.

It was his job that brought him together with his wife, Aimée Laberge. He courted the art director in charge of the graphics on his broadcasts and they’ve been together since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Tibbles (@kevtibs1)

They are parents to two children – a son named Andreas “Tibby” (born on June 2, 1990) and Marguerite “Margo” (born October 25, 1992).

Also Read: Austin Grieb Wiki: Facts about WRDW Anchor Laura Warren’s Husband

After graduating from the University of King’s College and Carleton University, Andreas began working for the government in Ottawa in Canada in 2019. Their daughter, Marguerite, is a student at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.