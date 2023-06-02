Meet Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson’s Girlfriend, Alivia Callaghan

About Alivia Callaghan Age 20 Years Birth June 3, 2002 Novi, Michigan Siblings Jack, Alex Parents Cassandra Callaghan Nationality American Job Student at Michigan State University

After a solid rookie season, Detroit Lions fans have high expectations of Aidan Hutchinson. They’re anticipating not only great plays from their favorite player, but also the debut of his new girlfriend in the stands. Yes, ladies, the defensive end’s taken! He went Instagram official with his relationship in April 2023, creating curiosity about the new WAG. So, we reveal everything you need to know about Aidan Hutchinson’s girlfriend, Alivia Callaghan, in this wiki.

Alivia Callaghan’s Family

Alivia Callaghan was born on June 3, 2002, to Cassandra Callaghan and hails from Novi, Michigan. And she has two siblings, Jack and Alex Callaghan.

The triplets were born in a single-parent home which has been instrumental in developing their strong and hard-working attitude. Her siblings have a strong background in sports.

Jack Callaghan, a student at Marquette University, is a tennis coach at Walnut Creek Country Club. Meanwhile, Alex Callaghan is a para swimmer and competes for Lynn University.

Alex Callaghan has been diagnosed with cerebral palsy that affects basic functions like walking, running, and swimming. But she has never allowed that to stop her from pursuing her goals in life.

Alivia Callaghan’s Education and Career

Alivia Callaghan attended Mercy High School in Michigan until 2020. Currently, she is a student at Michigan State University, studying advertising management with a minor in business.

Moreover, she has been working as an administrative assistant at Star Plastic Surgery since June 2021.

Alivia Callaghan and Aidan Hutchinson’s Relationship

Love is in the air between Alivia Callaghan and Aidan Hutchinson, but they are currently keeping their new relationship on the down low. The defensive end introduced his new girlfriend to the online community on April 18, 2023.

While celebrating their first year together, Hutchinson said, “Some of the best moments with this pretty gal I met last year.”

However, Aidan Hutchinson’s girlfriend has been sharing posts about the NFL player since 2022. Callaghan wrote a birthday post for her beau on his birthday.

On August 10, Callaghan said, “So happy to have you in my life. Happy birthday to the best.”

Callaghan also went to Japan with Hutchinson and his family in March 2023. The football pro was in Tokyo for the 2023 Crunchyroll Anime Awards to present the Best Continuing Series Award.