Meet Adrianna Rivas, Derrick Henry’s Girlfriend and Tennessee Titans’ WAG

About Adrianna Rivas Age 28 Years Birth May 3, 1994 Odessa, Texas Children Valentina Allure Henry (born May 18, 2020) Siblings Daniel Rivas, Adriel Rivas Parents Simona Rivas (Mother), Joe Rivas (Father) Nationality American Alumni University of Texas at Arlington

Derrick Henry’s recent injuries has left his odds at a regular NFL season in doubt. But at the Tennessee Titans training camp, it was a sweet family moment that caught the fans’ attention. Derrick Henry’s girlfriend, Adrianna Rivas, and their family have been front and center for most of the running back’s career. He’s made no secret of how much his loved ones serve as his motivation to keep going. The stunning Adrianna has also been attracting eyeballs at Titans games and fans want to know more about who she is. So we deep-dive into their relationship in this Adrianna Rivas wiki.

Adrianna Rivas’ Family

Adrianna Rivas was born on May 3, 1994 and hails from Texas. Her family is largely based in Odessa.

Adrianna is one of three children born to Joe and Simona Rivas. Her mother, Simona Rivas, works for the Odessa TV station, KWES.

Advertisement

One of her brothers, Daniel Rivas, is a sought-after strategist in the digital media business. The youngest, Adriel Rivas, is a volleyball athlete and student.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrianna Rivas (@adriannarivas)

Advertisement

Adrianna Rivas and Derrick Henry’s Relationship

Florida native, Derrick Henry, played collegiate football for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 2016 NFL draft.

Advertisement

In 2016, Adrianna Rivas graduated with a BA in communications (public relations) from the University of Texas at Arlington. That year, she began dating the Titans rookie, Derrick Henry.

It’s unclear when and how they crossed paths and began dating. Since their relationship became known, they featured in each other’s social media and Rivas would become a constant appearance at Henry’s games.

Adrianna Rivas and Derrick Henry’s Children

Shortly after Henry’s 26th birthday, the running back and his girlfriend announced they are expecting their first child together in January 2020. Through their social media announcements, they revealed Rivas is pregnant with a girl.

Advertisement

After Rivas’ 26th birthday, they welcomed their daughter, Valentina Allure Henry, was born on May 18, 2020. She’s since taken over her mom’s Instagram page.

Also Read: Meet Whitney Cummings’ New Boyfriend, Dr. Alex Barnes

Valentina recently had the Titans community fawning over her cuteness. She raced her dad on day one of Titans training camp and King Henry showed no signs of his recent injuries while playing with his little girl.