Adam Owens Leaving WRAL News: Where Is the Raleigh Reporter Going?

Adam Owens has spent his career covering significant news occurrences in North Carolina. The Emmy Award-winning reporter has engaged WRAL News viewers with his sense of humor and moved many more by his efforts to help the local community. But now, he is stepping back from broadcasting for personal reasons. Adam Owens is leaving WRAL in February 2023. Naturally, his longtime viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will return to broadcasting soon. Find out what Adam Owens said about his exit from WRAL-TV here.

Adam Owens’ Education and Career

Adam Owens grew up in Ahoskie, North Carolina. One of the things he loves about his home state is the many stories it has to tell. As a result, it led him to pursue a BS in Communications with a minor in political science from East Carolina University in 2001.

Owens started his professional broadcast career immediately at Greenville’s WNCT-TV. In 2004, he moved to Virginia to join Norfolk’s WAVY-TV as a reporter and anchor.

The reporter returned to North Carolina in 2007 and has been part of Raleigh’s WRAL News team since. In a tenure spanning 15 years, Owens has won two regional Emmys, including one for his coverage of the 2018 Hurricane Florence.

Adam Owens Exits WRAL

Adam Owens is now ready to step back from a two-decade-long career in broadcasting. After announcing his departure on social media, the veteran anchor wrapped his last day on the air on February 26 during Sunday’s morning newscast.

“A tough decision, but good for my family,” Owens said during his emotional final newscast.

As for what’s next, Owens hasn’t specified. His online statement hinted that he’s switching to a career outside the industry that will allow him more time with his daughters.

It appears his viewers don’t have to worry about him leaving the Raleigh-Durham area either. His wife, Lynn, is a communications professor at Meredith College, and they’re raising their two daughters in the area.

Adam Owens remains active on social media. So keep your eyes peeled on his official profiles for further updates.