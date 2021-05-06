Abigail Baloun Wiki: Facts about Ryan Sheckler’s Girlfriend

About Abigail Baloun Age 24 Years Birth October 5, 1996 Florida Gender Female Siblings Mary Tabeling, Ethan Baloun Parents Jeff Baloun, Sara Baloun Job Nurse registered at San Clemente, California Alumni University of South Florida, Concordia University Irvine Works For MemorialCare Miller Children & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Dating Ryan Sheckler

Professional skateboarder and reality star, Ryan Sheckler, had a shortlived reality series, Life of Ryan, on MTV a decade ago. Sheckler now says that he was traumatized by the show that he didn’t date for at least five years after it ended. But now he is in a relationship with Abigail Baloun since before the pandemic. Sheckler and Baloun have been featuring in each other’s social media and it appears that the X Games gold medalist’s current relationship isn’t as dramatic as his past portrayal on MTV. So for Sheckler’s fans who are curious about who his girlfriend is, we reveal the details in Abigail Baloun’s wiki.

Abigail Baloun’s Family

Abigail Baloun was born on October 5, 1996 and hails from Florida. She is one of three children born to Jeff and Sara Baloun.

While the family is from Melbourne Beach, they are currently based in California. Her father, Jeff, is the SVP Operations at Menlo Micro and her mother, Sara, is a project manager Siegfried Holding, both in Orange County.

The family lived in the Philippines for a few years when Jeff and Sara were working in Manila.

Abigail’s sister, Mary Tabeling, is based in Florida with her husband and kids. Their brother, Ethan, is a recent college graduate.

Abigail Baloun’s Career

Baloun, a former soccer player in high school, studied health sciences at the University of South Florida. She later completed an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Concordia University Irvine till 2019.

Baloun is a registered nurse based in San Clemente, California. She has been hard at work during the pandemic. She is a mother and baby nurse at MemorialCare Miller Children & Women’s Hospital Long Beach since January 2020.

Abigail Baloun and Ryan Sheckler’s Relationship

Ryan Sheckler revealed on In Depth with Graham Besinger that he was traumatized by relationships and breakups because of his MTV show, Life of Ryan. Sheckler claimed that he was made to breakup with girlfriends on camera and was informed about his parents divorce on the show.

Sheckler not only felt that he had to forgo a private thing like a breakup to play it on camera, but his emotional state was also exploited on the show. He was a teen and he alleged that the producers treated him cruelly.

The aftermath of the show allegedly left him so traumatized, particularly breaking up with a person privately and again for the cameras, that he stayed away from relationships. He claims that he didn’t date for at least five years after the show ended because he was afraid of breakups.

Sheckler has been linked to multiple people during this time. He was spotted with Emma Roberts, AJ Michalka, and Christina Perrault among others.

Sheckler began dating Abigail Baloun in early 2020, before the pandemic. It’s unknown how they met and know each other.