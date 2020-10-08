Abby Phillip’s Husband’s Bio: Facts about Marcus Richardson

About Marcus Glenn Richardson Age 37 Years Birth March 9, 1983 Spouse Abby Philip 26th May 2018 - till now Siblings Jasmine Richardson Parents Russell Richardson, Toussaint Richardson Alumni Florida State University Works For nVisium (since 2014) Worked at Howard University LivingSocial

CNN White House correspondent Abby Phillip’s personal life is rarely seen. So many of her devoted viewers are curious about her married life. Abby Phillip’s husband, Marcus Richardson, fortunately gives us a lot of insight into their relationship, including their love for traveling. Richardson and Phillip’s globetrotting adventures are the best part of their Instagram, and we can’t get enough of it. This Marcus Richardson wiki will have you following Phillip’s husband in no time.

Marcus Richardson’s Family

Marcus Glenn Richardson was born on March 9, 1983 to Col. Russell Richardson and his wife, Toussaint Richardson. He has at least one sister, Jasmine Richardson.

Marcus and Jasmine lived around the world thanks to their father’s job in the U.S. Air Force. Col. Richardson of North Carolina retired the director of logistics for the Third Air Forces in Europe at Ramstein Air Base in Germany and served in the Gulf War.

The Richardson kids grew up in Okinawa, Japan. Marcus even studied at the Ramstein Air Base.

Marcus Richardson’s Career

Marcus Richardson returned to the U.S. and attended Florida State University. He earned a bachelor’s degree in International Affairs and began a career in the digital security space.

Richardson has been based in Washington, D.C. for years. He first started as a desktop analyst at Howard University in 2009. After almost three years there, he joined LivingSocial as a technical support analyst.

Richardson has been with nVisium since 2014. He is currently a managing consultant at the app development company after working in security applications.

Marcus Richardson and Abby Phillip’s Relationship

Abby Phillip met Marcus Richardson in 2011 at a mutual friend’s party in Washington’s Chinatown neighborhood. Neither knew many people there, so they struck up a conversation.

They connected over their shared interests until a random person interrupted them before they could exchange contacts. But as fate would have it, they would meet a month later when the same friends threw another party. They began dating a week after the second party.

After five years of dating, they moved into a new apartment in D.C. and hosted their families at Christmas. It was during the Christmas gathering that Richardson proposed to Phillips.

Two years after their engagement, Phillip and Richardson married on May 26, 2018. Their wedding took place in the historic Anderson House in Washington, D.C. Unexpected rain showers caused the ceremony to move to the house’s Cannon Room, but it went on beautifully without a hitch.