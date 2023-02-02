Meet Boston Bruins A J Greer’s Girlfriend, Taylore Bryce

About Taylore Bryce Age 30 Years Birth November 6, 1992 Ottawa, Ontario Siblings Hayden Moncrieff, Joshua Parents Terri Storey Nationality Canadian Job Digital media strategist Alumni Carleton University Works For iHealthOX

A. J. Greer carried the Boston Bruins to victory with a stellar performance on February 1, 2023. The young NHL player doesn’t back down from challenging situations. His fans are now curious about the player’s personal life and want to know who his girlfriend is. Well, A. J. Greer is now engaged to his long-time girlfriend. The couple shares magnificent chemistry, but Greer is pretty private about his relationship and doesn’t share much on social media. Therefore, fans are curious to know more about A. J. Greer’s girlfriend, Taylore Bryce. We reveal more about her in this Taylore Bryce wiki.

Taylore Bryce’s Family

Taylore Bryce was born on November 6, 1992, to Terri Storey in Ottawa, Ontario. Her potential siblings include Hayden Moncrieff and Joshua. Taylor’s mom has over 20 years of experience working in the field of mental health. She is the CEO of iHealthOX, an online mental healthcare platform.

Before that, she also founded Terrace Wellness Group, which includes Terrace Wellness Centre and Terrace Youth Residential Services (TYRS). Furthermore, Terri has also received the ‘Business Woman of the Year’ award for 2014 in Ottawa.

Her younger brother, Joshua, is an ice hockey player and completed the last season, winning silver with Ottawa Valley Silver Seven U12 A and sharing the top spot on the leaderboard in points. A. J. Greer gets along well with his girlfriend’s family and guides her brother on hockey too.

Taylore Bryce’s Education and Career

Taylore Bryce graduated with a B.A. in psychology from Carleton University in 2010. A. J. Greer’s girlfriend is an experienced digital marketing specialist with a history of working in the startup world. Her previous work experience includes working as a digital media strategist for Snapclarity, an app on mental health.

Currently, she is working for Third Eye Insights Inc, a digital design consultancy, and iHealthOX.

Taylore Bryce and A J Greer’s Relationship

It is unclear how the couple met. However, they have known each other for at least since 2018. Greer’s first post about his partner was in December 2018, while Taylore shared a post about him for the first time in June 2018. The NHL player popped the question to his ladylove in August 2022, and she said yes.

The pair lives with their fur baby, Winnie. In one of the posts, A J Greer’s fiancée says, “Winnie and I are blessed to call you daddy!”

Now, the fans are waiting for the wedding announcement from their favorite couple.